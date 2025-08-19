Mumbai paralyzed: highest level of danger due to record rains

India's largest city is once again underwater. Heavy monsoon rains have flooded roads, disrupted air and rail connections, and forced authorities to close schools and colleges. Meteorologists warn that the threat remains extremely high. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Mumbai, India's financial heart, has been hit by a new wave of natural disaster. After a recent flood that caused chaos in the transport system, the city is once again facing heavy downpours. The Indian Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued a "red" warning – the highest level of danger. Rains with winds up to 65 km/h are expected to last for several hours.

The recorded precipitation is striking: the meteorological station in the Santacruz area reported 238.2 mm of rain per day – the highest August figure since 2020. Flooded highways have turned the city into a labyrinth of water, stopping public transport.

IndiGo airline announced massive flight delays, and railway routes are operating with disruptions. All schools and colleges remain closed by order of the city authorities.

Mumbai is traditionally vulnerable to floods due to its coastal location and overpopulation. The 2005 tragedy, when more than 400 people died, still reminds of the scale of the risk. The current monsoon season has become particularly dangerous for the entire region: sudden floods have already claimed lives in India, Pakistan, and South China.

At the same time, the country's key economic institutions were under attack. Mumbai is home to the Central Bank, stock exchanges, as well as the headquarters of giants Reliance Industries Ltd. and Tata Group, which makes the disaster not only a humanitarian but also an economic threat.

Hurricane Erin strengthens in the Atlantic and approaches the Caribbean