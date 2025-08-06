Mudryk included in Chelsea's squad for the 2025/26 EPL season despite doping scandal

$41.790.03
August 5, 04:09 PM • 50130 views
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
August 5, 02:18 PM • 50207 views
The State Employment Center named 10 rare professions in Ukraine
August 5, 12:15 PM • 113393 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?Photo
August 5, 10:48 AM • 73126 views
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
August 5, 10:24 AM • 139325 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto
August 5, 10:08 AM • 62246 views
Russian army losses in Ukraine fell to a minimum since spring 2024 - British Ministry of DefensePhoto
August 5, 09:54 AM • 47728 views
Indian components found in Russian attack drones - Yermak
August 5, 06:28 AM • 41889 views
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
August 5, 05:35 AM • 125367 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
August 4, 03:11 PM • 135265 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
The cause of death of the legendary Ozzy Osbourne has become knownAugust 5, 04:03 PM • 7472 views
Ukraine created a robot with an AI-turret that shoots down Russian dronesAugust 5, 04:53 PM • 4070 views
In Odesa region, a man shot a police officer during a document check: he faces life imprisonmentAugust 5, 05:03 PM • 11813 views
Russia may introduce a limited air truce with Ukraine as a gesture towards Trump - mediaAugust 5, 05:21 PM • 5502 views
"4-5 requests per seat": Ukrzaliznytsia explained the ticket shortage during peak seasonAugust 5, 05:59 PM • 3576 views
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
August 5, 04:09 PM • 50140 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?PhotoAugust 5, 12:15 PM • 113404 views
Bribe case in medical equipment supply doesn't hinder: MP Kuzminykh appeared at the opening of a medical center in Zhytomyr regionAugust 5, 10:45 AM • 123070 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhotoAugust 5, 10:24 AM • 139333 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energizeAugust 5, 05:35 AM • 125371 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 70501 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 91467 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - mediaAugust 4, 01:37 PM • 82638 views
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhotoAugust 4, 09:23 AM • 85507 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 386293 views
Mudryk included in Chelsea's squad for the 2025/26 EPL season despite doping scandal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 280 views

Ukrainian midfielder Mykhailo Mudryk has been included in Chelsea's squad for the 2025/26 EPL season, despite his disqualification. He does not have a squad number, and his former number 10 has been given to Cole Palmer.

Mudryk included in Chelsea's squad for the 2025/26 EPL season despite doping scandal

Ukrainian midfielder Mykhailo Mudryk has been included in the official squad list of London's Chelsea for the new 2025/26 English Premier League season, despite being disqualified for violating anti-doping rules. This was reported by UNN with reference to the APL website.

Details

The Premier League has published the squad lists of all clubs. Among the players of "Chelsea" is Mudryk, but without an assigned playing number.

As is known, Mudryk has not played for the London club since November 2024, when he drew with Arsenal (1:1) in the 11th round of the APL. In the summer, his former number 10 was given to Cole Palmer.

Recall

In June, Ukrainian winger of London's Chelsea Mykhailo Mudryk received a positive result for doping sample "B", after the club reported a positive result for doping sample "A" last December. The footballer faces up to 4 years of disqualification.

FA accused Mudryk of doping: the Ukrainian could be disqualified for 4 years18.06.25, 21:04 • 4113 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Sports