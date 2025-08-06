Mudryk included in Chelsea's squad for the 2025/26 EPL season despite doping scandal

Ukrainian midfielder Mykhailo Mudryk has been included in the official squad list of London's Chelsea for the new 2025/26 English Premier League season, despite being disqualified for violating anti-doping rules. This was reported by UNN with reference to the APL website.

Details

The Premier League has published the squad lists of all clubs. Among the players of "Chelsea" is Mudryk, but without an assigned playing number.

As is known, Mudryk has not played for the London club since November 2024, when he drew with Arsenal (1:1) in the 11th round of the APL. In the summer, his former number 10 was given to Cole Palmer.

Recall

In June, Ukrainian winger of London's Chelsea Mykhailo Mudryk received a positive result for doping sample "B", after the club reported a positive result for doping sample "A" last December. The footballer faces up to 4 years of disqualification.

