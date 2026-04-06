MP Kachnyi suspected of illicit enrichment of almost UAH 13 million

People's Deputy Oleksandr Kachnyi has been notified of suspicion of illicit enrichment of over UAH 12.7 million, UNN reports.

On the instructions of the SAPO head, the prosecutor notified a People's Deputy of Ukraine of the IX convocation of suspicion. He is suspected of illicit enrichment totaling over UAH 12.7 million. - the SAPO statement reads.

As UNN learned from its own sources, Oleksandr Kachnyi received the suspicion.

Details

In 2020-2021, the people's representative acquired assets whose value exceeded his legal income by UAH 12.7 million.

This includes:

- an apartment in the center of Kyiv with an area of 132.6 sq. m and a value of UAH 5.632 million;

- elite renovation and furnishing of the specified apartment for the amount of UAH 5.656 million;

- a cottage and a land plot in the resort village of Kobleve with a total value of UAH 1.694 million.

The investigation established that despite the fictitious registration of property in the name of his acquaintance, the people's deputy had been living in the Kyiv apartment since December 2021, personally managed all repair work, and paid for them in cash.

Qualification: Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Elite cars and cash: former State Emergency Service official suspected of illicit enrichment of almost UAH 13 million