Most attacks in the Pokrovsk direction: 25 attempts to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

$41.470.00
46.380.00
ukenru
Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Vice President Vance: what is known
01:32 PM • 5334 views

Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Vice President Vance: what is known

12:29 PM • 15533 views

Pope Leo XIV mentioned Ukraine during his inaugural mass. Zelenskyy reacted

12:08 PM • 23381 views

russia plans "training and combat" launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on the night of May 19 - GUR

May 17, 11:01 PM • 28807 views

Austria won Eurovision 2025. Ukraine entered the top ten

May 17, 12:09 PM • 135331 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 11:46 AM • 88809 views

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM • 92205 views

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM • 361498 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:31 PM • 291508 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 01:30 PM • 127912 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+17°
3.8m/s
44%
745mm
Popular news

Until there is freedom, peace and security - Mark Carney on Canada's support for Ukraine

May 18, 05:12 AM • 19639 views

Pope Leo XIV assumes office as head of the Roman Catholic Church

May 18, 07:54 AM • 14829 views

Merz promises to increase pressure on Moscow: the German Chancellor in Rome noted that the negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine "did not meet" expectations

09:51 AM • 7048 views

Exchange of 1000 for 1000 people: "we are working to ensure that our people return home as soon as possible" - Umerov

10:34 AM • 10934 views

First meeting after public dispute: Zelenskyy shakes hands with Pence

10:51 AM • 47532 views
Publications

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 149499 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 361498 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 291508 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 398275 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 385625 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Donald Trump

Friedrich Merz

Mark Carney

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Vatican City

Kyiv

Germany

Advertisement
UNN Lite

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 66791 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 135331 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 61106 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 64497 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

May 16, 04:22 PM • 74562 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

Leopard 2

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Most attacks in the Pokrovsk direction: 25 attempts to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 910 views

During the day, 70 combat clashes took place at the front. Most attacks were recorded in the Pokrovsk direction, where the Russians tried 25 times to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops.

Most attacks in the Pokrovsk direction: 25 attempts to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The total number of combat clashes on the front is 70. In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian occupiers made 25 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian soldiers, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff.

Today, the communities of Zarichchya, Klyusy, Chernihiv region; Bila Berezа, Popivka, Stepok, Sumy region suffered from enemy artillery and mortar fire 

- the statement reads.

Today, the enemy attacked once in the Kharkiv direction, in the area of Vovchansk, and also launched an air strike in the area of the settlement of Kamyanka.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers carried out two attacks in the direction of Nova Kruglyakivka.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out eight attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of Tverdokhlibove, Kopanky, Ridkodub, Hrekivka, Torske and in the direction of Karpivka today. One battle is currently underway.

In the Siversky direction, in the areas of Verkhnyokamyanske and Bilohorivka, the enemy attacked our troops' positions four times, and one battle is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Chasovoy Yar, Bila Hora and Stupochky. All five attacks were repelled by units of the Defense Forces.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked in the areas of Petrivka, Ozaryanivka, Diliivka and Druzhba. One attack is ongoing, three assault actions by the invaders have already been repelled by our defenders.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 25 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their positions in the areas of Malinivka, Myrolyubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lisivka, Dachenske, Zvirve, Novosergiyivka, Udachne, Troitske, Oleksiivka, Andriivka and in the directions of Zori, Shevchenko Pershy, Popovo Yar. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 22 attacks, and three more clashes are ongoing. Popiv Yar and Pokrovsk were subjected to air strikes.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped seven assault actions of enemy troops, and six more clashes are currently ongoing. The enemy tried to advance in the areas of Kostyantynopol, Bahatyr, Shevchenko, Vilne Pole, Rivnopil. Novodarivka was subjected to an air strike.

In the Hulyaypole direction, enemy aircraft launched strikes with unguided air missiles on Hulyaypole, the enemy did not conduct assault operations.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy attack in the direction of Lukyanivske. Novoandriivka came under air strike.

In the Pridneprovsk direction, the terrorist country launched strikes with unguided air missiles on Odradokamyanka, in addition, enemy units tried to advance once, the attack was repelled.

In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five enemy attacks today, and one more clash is ongoing. The invaders' aviation carried out 10 strikes, dropping 22 CABs in the process. In addition, the enemy carried out 116 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

In the war against Ukraine, the Russian Federation lost another 1130 soldiers - General Staff18.05.25, 07:53 • 4248 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Ukraine
Brent
$65.23
Bitcoin
$104,790.60
S&P 500
$5,949.56
Tesla
$347.66
Газ TTF
$35.16
Золото
$3,194.50
Ethereum
$2,544.01