The total number of combat clashes on the front is 70. In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian occupiers made 25 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian soldiers, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff.

Today, the communities of Zarichchya, Klyusy, Chernihiv region; Bila Berezа, Popivka, Stepok, Sumy region suffered from enemy artillery and mortar fire - the statement reads.

Today, the enemy attacked once in the Kharkiv direction, in the area of Vovchansk, and also launched an air strike in the area of the settlement of Kamyanka.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers carried out two attacks in the direction of Nova Kruglyakivka.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out eight attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of Tverdokhlibove, Kopanky, Ridkodub, Hrekivka, Torske and in the direction of Karpivka today. One battle is currently underway.

In the Siversky direction, in the areas of Verkhnyokamyanske and Bilohorivka, the enemy attacked our troops' positions four times, and one battle is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Chasovoy Yar, Bila Hora and Stupochky. All five attacks were repelled by units of the Defense Forces.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked in the areas of Petrivka, Ozaryanivka, Diliivka and Druzhba. One attack is ongoing, three assault actions by the invaders have already been repelled by our defenders.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 25 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their positions in the areas of Malinivka, Myrolyubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lisivka, Dachenske, Zvirve, Novosergiyivka, Udachne, Troitske, Oleksiivka, Andriivka and in the directions of Zori, Shevchenko Pershy, Popovo Yar. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 22 attacks, and three more clashes are ongoing. Popiv Yar and Pokrovsk were subjected to air strikes.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped seven assault actions of enemy troops, and six more clashes are currently ongoing. The enemy tried to advance in the areas of Kostyantynopol, Bahatyr, Shevchenko, Vilne Pole, Rivnopil. Novodarivka was subjected to an air strike.

In the Hulyaypole direction, enemy aircraft launched strikes with unguided air missiles on Hulyaypole, the enemy did not conduct assault operations.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy attack in the direction of Lukyanivske. Novoandriivka came under air strike.

In the Pridneprovsk direction, the terrorist country launched strikes with unguided air missiles on Odradokamyanka, in addition, enemy units tried to advance once, the attack was repelled.

In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five enemy attacks today, and one more clash is ongoing. The invaders' aviation carried out 10 strikes, dropping 22 CABs in the process. In addition, the enemy carried out 116 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

