More than UAH 6 million embezzled on ambulance procurement: KCSA official and a number of his accomplices exposed

The Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) has liquidated another criminal scheme, detaining an official of the KCSA's Kyivmedspetsstrans utility organization and four of his accomplices suspected of embezzling more than UAH 6 million, UNN reports citing the SBU.

As UNN has learned from its own sources, the case involves Yuriy Klymenko, head of the logistics service of the Kyivmedspetstrans utility company, and four of his accomplices. They inflated the prices of tender purchases and allowed only the right companies to participate in the competition. Then they supplied spare parts for ambulances with overpayments, and divided the money among themselves.

Details

According to the case, the defendants misappropriated funds intended for the purchase of automobile spare parts for ambulances.

According to the investigation, the criminal transaction was organized during martial law by the head of the logistics service of the Kyiv Medspetsstransport KCSA.

He involved 3 directors of controlled private enterprises and their accountant in the scheme.

In particular, the members of the organized group jointly developed a plan to seize budget funds, distributed roles among themselves and strictly adhered to the criminal plan.

According to the case, an official of the Kyivmedspetsstrans formed an inflated cost of the tender procurement and allowed only controlled companies to participate in the tender, which won the tender.

Later, the entrepreneurs supplied spare parts for ambulances at inflated prices, and withdrew the excess profits to their own accounts.

Forensic economic examinations revealed unjustified overpricing of over UAH 6 million.

The investigation also revealed that the organizer of the scheme, the head of the logistics service, was transferred to a lower position to avoid criminal liability.

According to the SBU, based on the evidence collected, the official of the KCSA utility organization and four of his accomplices were served suspicion notices under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine in connection with the crimes committed:

◾️ Part 5 of Art. 191 (misappropriation, embezzlement or seizure of property through abuse of office, committed repeatedly, on a large scale, under martial law, by an organized group);

◾️ part 3 of Article 28, part 3 of Article 358 (forgery of documents, seals, stamps and forms, sale or use of forged documents, seals, stamps);

◾️ part 3 of Article 28, parts. 1, 2 of Article 366 (forgery in office).

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint is being decided.

The sanction of the articles provides for up to 12 years in prison with disqualification to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to 3 years and confiscation of property.