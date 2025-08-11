More than half of the battles occurred in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions: map from the General Staff

$41.460.00
48.280.00
ukenru
05:15 AM • 3286 views
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
August 10, 08:18 AM • 24459 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM • 80032 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin's and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM • 154831 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM • 117598 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 288346 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 161575 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 349345 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 315860 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 108025 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
6.5m/s
73%
752mm
Popular news
Azerbaijan may lift arms embargo on Ukraine due to Russian attacks - mediaAugust 10, 08:37 PM • 9386 views
Ukrainian artist Davyd Chichkan died at the frontPhotoAugust 10, 09:24 PM • 3392 views
Occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region “regulate” water prices with terror amid its acute shortage - CNSAugust 10, 10:39 PM • 4178 views
Shakhtar received a stunning offer for Kevin: how much does the Brazilian winger cost?12:54 AM • 2582 views
Trump will act from a position of peace through strength in negotiations with Putin - Markarova03:04 AM • 5822 views
Publications
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory05:15 AM • 3286 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideoAugust 8, 02:38 PM • 349345 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhotoAugust 8, 02:30 PM • 225525 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 315860 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 327262 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Ilham Aliyev
Ulf Kristersson
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
White House
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 58670 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 154831 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 327262 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 231768 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 240932 views
Actual
The New York Times
The Times
The Economist
Fox News
The Washington Post

More than half of the battles occurred in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions: map from the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 350 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 137 combat engagements over the past day, most of which occurred in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions. The enemy launched 59 airstrikes and used 4615 kamikaze drones.

More than half of the battles occurred in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions: map from the General Staff

More than half of the 137 battles on the front line over the past day were concentrated in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on August 11, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 137 combat engagements were recorded yesterday.

- reported the General Staff.

The enemy launched 59 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 111 guided bombs. In addition, they carried out 6009 shellings, 105 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 4615 kamikaze drones for attacks.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit six areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, an air defense system, and three enemy artillery systems," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, there were two enemy attacks. The enemy launched ten air strikes, dropping 20 guided bombs, and carried out 293 shellings, including 10 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, our troops repelled four enemy attacks in the Vovchansk area.

In the Kupiansk direction, there were eight attacks by the occupiers yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions near Radkivka, Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Nova Kruhliakivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 19 times. They tried to advance in the areas of Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Hrekivka, Torske, and towards Shandryholove and Dronivka.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five enemy attacks yesterday. Occupying units tried to push back our troops near Hryhorivka, Vyimka, and Verkhnokamyanske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, six combat engagements were recorded; the aggressor tried to advance in the areas of Novomarkove, Chasiv Yar, and towards Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out eight attacks in the areas of Dyliivka, Toretsk, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Katerynivka, and towards Rusyn Yar and Pleshchiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 42 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Poltavka, Volodymyrivka, Zatyshok, Kucheriv Yar, Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Myroliubivka, Sukhetske, Chunyshine, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Horikhove, Dachne, and Fedorivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 33 enemy attacks near Zelenyi Hai, Vilne Pole, Temerivka, Filiia, Maliivka, Myrny, Oleksandrogard, Voskresenka, Shevchenko, and Olhivske.

In the Huliaipole direction, the invaders carried out two attacks in the Malinivka area.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invading forces attacked in the area of Kamianka and towards Mala Tokmachka; Ukrainian defenders repelled four offensive actions.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the aggressor made four unsuccessful attempts to advance on the positions of our defenders.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Enemy losses per day: 1000 invaders will no longer help the occupation army11.08.25, 07:16 • 1364 views

Julia Shramko

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine