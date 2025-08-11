More than half of the battles occurred in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions: map from the General Staff

More than half of the 137 battles on the front line over the past day were concentrated in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on August 11, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 137 combat engagements were recorded yesterday. - reported the General Staff.

The enemy launched 59 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 111 guided bombs. In addition, they carried out 6009 shellings, 105 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 4615 kamikaze drones for attacks.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit six areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, an air defense system, and three enemy artillery systems," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, there were two enemy attacks. The enemy launched ten air strikes, dropping 20 guided bombs, and carried out 293 shellings, including 10 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, our troops repelled four enemy attacks in the Vovchansk area.

In the Kupiansk direction, there were eight attacks by the occupiers yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions near Radkivka, Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Nova Kruhliakivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 19 times. They tried to advance in the areas of Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Hrekivka, Torske, and towards Shandryholove and Dronivka.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five enemy attacks yesterday. Occupying units tried to push back our troops near Hryhorivka, Vyimka, and Verkhnokamyanske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, six combat engagements were recorded; the aggressor tried to advance in the areas of Novomarkove, Chasiv Yar, and towards Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out eight attacks in the areas of Dyliivka, Toretsk, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Katerynivka, and towards Rusyn Yar and Pleshchiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 42 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Poltavka, Volodymyrivka, Zatyshok, Kucheriv Yar, Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Myroliubivka, Sukhetske, Chunyshine, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Horikhove, Dachne, and Fedorivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 33 enemy attacks near Zelenyi Hai, Vilne Pole, Temerivka, Filiia, Maliivka, Myrny, Oleksandrogard, Voskresenka, Shevchenko, and Olhivske.

In the Huliaipole direction, the invaders carried out two attacks in the Malinivka area.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invading forces attacked in the area of Kamianka and towards Mala Tokmachka; Ukrainian defenders repelled four offensive actions.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the aggressor made four unsuccessful attempts to advance on the positions of our defenders.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

