More than fifty enemy attacks on the frontline, occupants intensify activity in the Liman sector - General Staff

Russian troops continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders in several directions. Most of the enemy attacks were repelled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Liman sector and in the Pokrovsk sector. This was stated by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the border settlements of Sumy and Chernihiv regions continue to suffer from shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation.

At the same time, the occupiers are storming positions of Ukrainian defenders.

In the Kharkiv sector, Russians carried out five attacks near Starytsia and Vovchansk, where fighting is currently ongoing.

Zelensky: Russians used about 20 missiles, more than 800 KABs and almost 400 attack UAVs of various types during the week

In the Kupyansk sector, Kucherivka and Novoozynove were attacked by the enemy three times since the beginning of today, one attack is still ongoing. In addition, the occupants launched an air strike with guided bombs in the areas of Zelenyi Hai and Pershotravneve.

In the Lyman sector, the occupants tried fourteen times to push our defenders from their positions near Druzhelyubivka, Nevske, Novosadove, Zarichne, Torske, Hryhorivka and Dibrova. Eleven battles were completed, three are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, near Bila Hora , Ukrainian troops repelled three enemy attacks.

On the Toretsk direction, the occupants carried out eight attacks near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka, near which the enemy's offensive continues to this day.

Ten enemy offensives took place in the Pokrovsk sector: Russians stormed the positions of our defenders near Myrnohrad, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar and Selydove.

In the Kurakhove sector, the militants attacked nine times near Novoselidove, Hirnyk, Tsukuryno, Horishne, Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka. Two firefights are still ongoing.

Guerrillas conducted reconnaissance of the 4th regiment of radiochemical biological defense in Simferopol - “ATESH”

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy conducted three assaults on the defensive lines of our defenders near Bohoyavlenka and Zolota Niva.

Two enemy attacks were repelled in the Prydniprovsky sector.

Recall

Since the beginning of the year, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has authorized more than 900 weapons, 600 of which are domestically produced. This is significantly higher than in 2023, when 405 models were codified.