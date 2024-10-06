More than fifty enemy attacks on the frontline, occupants intensify activity in the Liman sector - General Staff

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 39459 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100563 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 162499 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135431 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141684 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138361 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179965 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111993 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170948 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104704 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140160 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139924 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 88007 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107639 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109775 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 162499 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179965 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170948 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198367 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187385 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139924 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140160 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145730 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137206 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154161 views
More than fifty enemy attacks on the frontline, occupants intensify activity in the Liman sector - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20518 views

Russian troops continue to storm Ukrainian positions in several areas. Most attacks were repelled in the Liman and Pokrovsk sectors, where intense fighting continues.

Russian troops continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders in several directions. Most of the enemy attacks were repelled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Liman sector and in the Pokrovsk sector. This was stated by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the border settlements of Sumy and Chernihiv regions continue to suffer from shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation.

At the same time, the occupiers are storming positions of Ukrainian defenders.

In the Kharkiv sector, Russians carried out five attacks near Starytsia and Vovchansk, where fighting is currently ongoing.

Zelensky: Russians used about 20 missiles, more than 800 KABs and almost 400 attack UAVs of various types during the week06.10.24, 14:48 • 33931 view

In the Kupyansk sector, Kucherivka and Novoozynove were attacked by the enemy three times since the beginning of today, one attack is still ongoing. In addition, the occupants launched an air strike with guided bombs in the areas of Zelenyi Hai and Pershotravneve.

In the Lyman sector, the occupants tried fourteen times to push our defenders from their positions near Druzhelyubivka, Nevske, Novosadove, Zarichne, Torske, Hryhorivka and Dibrova. Eleven battles were completed, three are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, near Bila Hora , Ukrainian troops repelled three enemy attacks.

On the Toretsk  direction, the occupants carried out eight attacks near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka, near which the enemy's offensive continues to this day.

Ten enemy offensives took place in the Pokrovsk sector: Russians stormed the positions of our defenders near Myrnohrad, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar and Selydove.

In the Kurakhove sector, the militants attacked nine times near Novoselidove, Hirnyk, Tsukuryno, Horishne, Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka. Two firefights are still ongoing.

Guerrillas conducted reconnaissance of the 4th regiment of radiochemical biological defense in Simferopol - “ATESH”06.10.24, 11:07 • 20739 views

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy conducted three assaults on the defensive lines of our defenders near Bohoyavlenka and Zolota Niva.

Two enemy attacks were repelled in the Prydniprovsky sector. 

Recall

Since the beginning of the year, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has authorized more than 900 weapons, 600 of which are domestically produced. This is significantly higher than in 2023, when 405 models were codified.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
simferopolSimferopol
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
chernihivChernihiv
sumySums
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

