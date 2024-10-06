Zelensky: Russians used about 20 missiles, more than 800 KABs and almost 400 attack UAVs of various types during the week

During the week, the occupants used about 20 missiles of various types, more than 800 guided aerial bombs and almost 400 attack UAVs of various types.

This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

Details

Last night, air defense forces destroyed over 50 “shaheds” in Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipro, Sumy, Chernihiv, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Zaporizhzhia, Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions. During the week, the enemy used about 20 missiles of various types, more than 800 guided aerial bombs and almost 400 attack UAVs of various types - Zelensky said.

He noted that the daily air terror can be stopped, but it requires unity of partners and long-range capabilities. “This will help save Ukrainian lives every day. Next week, we will continue to work on this with our partners within the Ramstein framework,” Zelenskyy added.

Recall

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported the successful destruction of all Russian drones detected over Kyiv. The air raid lasted more than 5 hours, but preliminarily resulted in no damage or casualties.