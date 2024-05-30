More than 770 convicts have already joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine – Prosecutor General's Office

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 4712 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 83369 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141078 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146059 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240845 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172225 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163884 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148072 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220363 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112968 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111477 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 42122 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 60944 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107372 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 62571 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 240845 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220363 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206853 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232883 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219986 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 4712 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 14788 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 21696 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107372 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111477 views
Actual
More than 770 convicts have already joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine – Prosecutor General's Office

More than 770 convicts have already joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine – Prosecutor General's Office

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26423 views

More than 770 convicts have already joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine after being released on parole from serving their sentences for military service, while the courts have considered more than 2,400 such petitions and granted more than 1,800 of them.

More than 770 convicts have already joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Now the court has filed more than 2.4 thousand petitions of prisoners for conditional early release from serving their sentences for military service. The courts have already considered and granted more than 1.8 thousand such petitions by their decisions.

This UNN reports with Reference to the UCP.

Currently, 2,402 applications of convicts for conditional early release from serving their sentences for military service have been submitted to the court. With the participation of prosecutors, the courts have already considered and granted 1,843 such petitions by their decisions. For their implementation, 775 convicts joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine

- - the message says. 

It is reported that most convicts serving sentences in institutions in Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Rivne, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, Vinnytsia and Dnipropetrovsk regions expressed a desire to defend their homeland.

The Army told what awaits convicts who decide to mobilize24.05.24, 17:39 • 15975 views

It is noted that since the beginning of the full-scale military invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, many convicts sincerely wanted to exercise their right to defend their homeland in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. However, there was no legislative mechanism for exercising this right. On May 17, 2024, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed the law of Ukraine adopted by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, which regulates the procedure for exercising the rights of convicts to their direct participation in the defense of our state.

addition

The National Security Committee stated that they hope that readiness to go to the front will be expressed in the area of 3-7 thousand prisoners.

Earlier it was reported that the Khmelnitsky City District Court allowed to release 50 convicts from the correctional colony for military service.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyPolitics
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
zhytomyrZhytomyr
vinnytsiaVinnytsia
rivneRivne
mykolaivMykolaiv
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising