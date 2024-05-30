More than 770 convicts have already joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine – Prosecutor General's Office

More than 770 convicts have already joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Now the court has filed more than 2.4 thousand petitions of prisoners for conditional early release from serving their sentences for military service. The courts have already considered and granted more than 1.8 thousand such petitions by their decisions.

Currently, 2,402 applications of convicts for conditional early release from serving their sentences for military service have been submitted to the court. With the participation of prosecutors, the courts have already considered and granted 1,843 such petitions by their decisions. For their implementation, 775 convicts joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine - - the message says.

It is reported that most convicts serving sentences in institutions in Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Rivne, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, Vinnytsia and Dnipropetrovsk regions expressed a desire to defend their homeland.

The Army told what awaits convicts who decide to mobilize

It is noted that since the beginning of the full-scale military invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, many convicts sincerely wanted to exercise their right to defend their homeland in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. However, there was no legislative mechanism for exercising this right. On May 17, 2024, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed the law of Ukraine adopted by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, which regulates the procedure for exercising the rights of convicts to their direct participation in the defense of our state.

The National Security Committee stated that they hope that readiness to go to the front will be expressed in the area of 3-7 thousand prisoners.

Earlier it was reported that the Khmelnitsky City District Court allowed to release 50 convicts from the correctional colony for military service.