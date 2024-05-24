ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 36048 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100233 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143545 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148219 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243533 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172784 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164342 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148153 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221962 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113001 views

The Army told what awaits convicts who decide to mobilize

The Army told what awaits convicts who decide to mobilize

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15976 views

The military service of convicts who exercise the right to sign a contract with the AFU will have virtually no peculiarities, except that they will serve in specialized units.

The convicts are not mobilized, but are given the right to conclude contracts until the end of the special period. This was stated by the head of the personnel department of the headquarters of the Land Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Roman Horbach during a briefing, reports a correspondent of UNN.

We are not mobilizing prisoners, they have been given the right to sign contracts until the end of the special period. A fairly large number of prisoners who are currently serving their sentences have already expressed a desire to do military service and defend Ukraine. As for military service, there are practically no peculiarities, except that they will serve in specialized units, which will not differ in principle

- Horbach said.

According to him, they will receive the same salary as other servicemen and will be able to take family leave.

The only thing is that the legislation has a nuance that they will not have the basic vacation of 30 days. But if something happens to them (for family reasons - ed.), they can also take this leave

- Horbach said.

Addendum

On May 17, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law that will allow prisoners to be released from serving their sentences if they are doing military service.

The National Security Committee statedthat they hope that about 3-7 thousand prisoners will express their readiness to go to the front.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising