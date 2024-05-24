The Army told what awaits convicts who decide to mobilize

The convicts are not mobilized, but are given the right to conclude contracts until the end of the special period. This was stated by the head of the personnel department of the headquarters of the Land Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Roman Horbach during a briefing, reports a correspondent of UNN.

We are not mobilizing prisoners, they have been given the right to sign contracts until the end of the special period. A fairly large number of prisoners who are currently serving their sentences have already expressed a desire to do military service and defend Ukraine. As for military service, there are practically no peculiarities, except that they will serve in specialized units, which will not differ in principle - Horbach said.

50 convicts who wanted to mobilize have already been released by the court

According to him, they will receive the same salary as other servicemen and will be able to take family leave.

The only thing is that the legislation has a nuance that they will not have the basic vacation of 30 days. But if something happens to them (for family reasons - ed.), they can also take this leave - Horbach said.

Addendum

On May 17, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law that will allow prisoners to be released from serving their sentences if they are doing military service.

The National Security Committee statedthat they hope that about 3-7 thousand prisoners will express their readiness to go to the front.

More than 3 thousand convicts applied for military service - Ministry of Justice