More than 75,000 couples have married online in Ukraine

Over the two years of operation of the “Online Marriage” service in Ukraine, more than 75,000 couples have gotten married. This was reported by the Diia press service, according to UNN.

Two years ago, we moved one of the most important “I do”s to a smartphone. Since then, Ukrainians have been starting families even when hundreds of kilometers separate them. During this time, more than 75,000 couples have gotten married through Online Marriage - the statement said.

It is reported that more than 2,500 military couples have gotten married online.

We would like to remind you

Divorce became available online in Ukraine in the “Diia” app as of September 3.