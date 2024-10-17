More than 560 social facilities in Kyiv have been heated
The heating season for social institutions has started in Kyiv. 172 schools, 216 kindergartens, 120 hospitals and other facilities have been connected to the heating system, while residential buildings will be connected later.
In the capital, 566 social sector buildings have already been connected to heat, residential buildings will be connected when the temperature reaches +8C within three days, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Thursday, UNN reports.
According to Klitschko, 172 schools, 216 kindergartens, and 120 medical institutions have been connected to heating. In particular, 77 inpatient facilities, as well as 58 administrative buildings and social and household institutions.
According to the mayor, residential buildings will be connected when the average daily temperature drops to +8C for three days and the trend of significant cooling continues.
The heating season for social institutions in Kyiv started on October 14. These institutions are supplied with heat at the request of their managers.
