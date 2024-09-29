More than 20 UAVs attack military airfield in Rostov region - rosmedia

On the night of September 29, the military airfield in Millerovo, Rostov region, was attacked by more than 20 drones, according to Astra sources in the region's emergency services, UNN reports.

Details

According to Astra , all drones were allegedly shot down. There is no information about the damage.

At the same time, NASA's fire monitoring system detects fires in the immediate vicinity of a military airfield, ASTRA noted.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that 18 UAVs were shot down over the Rostov region overnight. 13 of them were shot down in Millerovsky district, the governor added.

Earlier, Millerovo airfield was attacked in July 2024. The hangar and fuel depot were damaged.

Russia claims to have shot down 125 drones