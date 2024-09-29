Russia claims to have shot down 125 drones

Russia says that the regions of the federation were allegedly attacked by 125 Ukrainian UAVs on Sunday night. This was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that 7 UAVs were intercepted and destroyed over the territory of Volgograd region, 17 - over the territory of Belgorod region, 17 - over the territory of Voronezh region, 18 - over the territory of Rostov region, one - over the territory of Bryansk and Kursk regions and Krasnodar region, 3 UAVs - over the waters of the Azov Sea.

Recall

On the night of September 29, explosions were heard in the Krasnodar Territory, Rostov and Voronezh regions of Russia. There were reports of drone attacks on military and energy facilities in several regions of Russia.