Missile strike on Velykyi Burluk: two people killed, four more may be under the rubble

As a result of an enemy missile strike on Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv region, two people were killed and four more may be under the rubble, UNN reports, citing the Kharkiv regional police.

"Preliminarily, the racists fired from the S-300 air defense system. A two-story building was damaged, with 8 out of 16 apartments destroyed. According to preliminary data, two people were killed, their identities are being established by the police. Among the victims are three men and a woman," the statement said.

According to law enforcement officials, there is information that four more people may be under the rubble. Police are helping rescuers to clear the rubble.

A private house and two police cars were also damaged.

Investigative teams, forensic experts and explosives experts arrived at the scene.

Investigators opened criminal proceedings over the violation of the laws and customs of war under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Russia attacks Velykyi Burluk with S-300 missiles: residential buildings hit, people are under the rubble