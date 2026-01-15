MHP is preparing a new Eurobond issue and has announced an offer to repurchase bonds maturing in 2026.

$43.180.08
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 31633 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
08:08 AM • 42872 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 25557 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 27067 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 46318 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 38883 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 39968 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 34794 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 14, 04:42 PM • 28237 views
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
"Damage from the Armed Forces of Ukraine": Russia tries to evade responsibility for the destroyed Donbas - CPD
In Kyiv, drone debris hit a 15-story building due to a Russian attack: consequences shown
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinis
Kyiv and region still without schedules, due to new Russian attacks, power outages in Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions - Ministry of Energy
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memory
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memory
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 31633 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 51331 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searches
MHP is preparing a new Eurobond issue and has announced an offer to repurchase bonds maturing in 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

MHP is preparing a new Eurobond issue and has announced an offer to repurchase bonds maturing in 2026.

MHP is preparing a new Eurobond issue and has announced an offer to repurchase bonds maturing in 2026

MHP, an international food and agritech company, has announced meetings with international investors as part of preparations for a potential new Eurobond issue, UNN reports.

In parallel, the company announced today that it has launched a tender offer for any and all of its bonds with a total principal amount of $550 million, bearing an interest rate of 6.95% and maturing in 2026 – subject to certain conditions, including financing.

The purchase price for bonds tendered by 5:00 PM New York time on January 26, 2026, is $1,000 for each $1,000 in principal amount, plus accrued interest.

As part of its financial liability management strategy, the company has proposed a new issue. The potential new Eurobond issue will be used to refinance current liabilities under the 2026 Eurobonds. 

These steps will allow the company to continue ensuring stable operations and developing its business in the medium and long term. At the same time, even in wartime conditions, MHP remains a reliable partner for financial stakeholders, including Eurobond holders. Despite numerous difficult challenges faced by the company, we find opportunities to fulfill our obligations, adhering to legal requirements and established deadlines. 

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
War in Ukraine
PrJSC MHP