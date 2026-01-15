MHP is preparing a new Eurobond issue and has announced an offer to repurchase bonds maturing in 2026.

MHP, an international food and agritech company, has announced meetings with international investors as part of preparations for a potential new Eurobond issue, UNN reports.

In parallel, the company announced today that it has launched a tender offer for any and all of its bonds with a total principal amount of $550 million, bearing an interest rate of 6.95% and maturing in 2026 – subject to certain conditions, including financing.

The purchase price for bonds tendered by 5:00 PM New York time on January 26, 2026, is $1,000 for each $1,000 in principal amount, plus accrued interest.

As part of its financial liability management strategy, the company has proposed a new issue. The potential new Eurobond issue will be used to refinance current liabilities under the 2026 Eurobonds.

These steps will allow the company to continue ensuring stable operations and developing its business in the medium and long term. At the same time, even in wartime conditions, MHP remains a reliable partner for financial stakeholders, including Eurobond holders. Despite numerous difficult challenges faced by the company, we find opportunities to fulfill our obligations, adhering to legal requirements and established deadlines.