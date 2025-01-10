ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 18258 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 139356 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122989 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130972 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 131456 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 166457 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109866 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 160449 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104333 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113903 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Actual
MFA on Slovakia's statements about stopping gas transit: no need to put a sore thumb on a healthy head

MFA on Slovakia's statements about stopping gas transit: no need to put a sore thumb on a healthy head

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27165 views

Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi responded to the Slovak prime minister's statements about stopping gas transit through Ukraine. He emphasized that the problem is Russia and the unwillingness of some European countries to get rid of energy dependence.

Commenting on all the accusations of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico against Ukraine regarding the termination of Russian gas transit, Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgiy Tykhyi stressed that there is no need to put a sore head on a healthy one, because the problem is in Russia, not Ukraine. He said this during a press conference on Friday, an UNN correspondent reports.

Details

"We believe that it is time for Fico to realize that Ukraine has been waging a defensive war against full-scale Russian aggression for almost three years now, and Russia is trying to destroy Ukraine as a sovereign state," Tychy said.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson emphasized that from the very beginning of the war, Ukraine's position has been that Russia should be deprived of the resources to finance this war, and Ukraine's position in this regard has been consistent.

For some reason, during these years of restrictions imposed on Russian energy and energy resources, all European countries have found a way to diversify their supplies and ensure energy security and independence for their countries. Only two countries failed to do so for some reason. Perhaps because there were no attempts to do so. Even Austria, which was really very dependent on Russian energy supplies in terms of infrastructure, was able to find a way to achieve energy independence. Why did two EU countries (Hungary and Slovakia - ed.) fail to do this? This is a question for them. But we ask you not to put this on a sick head and tell us that the problem is in Ukraine

- Tikhiy emphasized.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson also noted that the problem is Russia and its aggression against Ukraine and the unwillingness of some European politicians and governments to get rid of their dependence on Russia and Russian energy.

"When it comes to Slovakia, Slovak society, Slovak citizens, organizations, we are deeply grateful to everyone in Slovakia who sincerely supports Ukraine," Tychy added.

Context

Russian gas exports to Europe via Ukraine stopped on the first day of 2025, when the transit contract expired.

Last year, Slovakia unsuccessfully tried to extend the transit agreement and considered solutions including buying gas and taking ownership of it before it reaches Ukraine for transit.

But, according to Reuters, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had ended the chances of a deal at the EU summit in December.

Recently, Slovakia threatened with a veto in the EU over the suspension of gas transit.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics
austriaAustria
robert-ficoRobert Fico
european-unionEuropean Union
slovakiaSlovakia
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising