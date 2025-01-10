MFA on Slovakia's statements about stopping gas transit: no need to put a sore thumb on a healthy head

Commenting on all the accusations of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico against Ukraine regarding the termination of Russian gas transit, Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgiy Tykhyi stressed that there is no need to put a sore head on a healthy one, because the problem is in Russia, not Ukraine. He said this during a press conference on Friday, an UNN correspondent reports.

Details

"We believe that it is time for Fico to realize that Ukraine has been waging a defensive war against full-scale Russian aggression for almost three years now, and Russia is trying to destroy Ukraine as a sovereign state," Tychy said.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson emphasized that from the very beginning of the war, Ukraine's position has been that Russia should be deprived of the resources to finance this war, and Ukraine's position in this regard has been consistent.

For some reason, during these years of restrictions imposed on Russian energy and energy resources, all European countries have found a way to diversify their supplies and ensure energy security and independence for their countries. Only two countries failed to do so for some reason. Perhaps because there were no attempts to do so. Even Austria, which was really very dependent on Russian energy supplies in terms of infrastructure, was able to find a way to achieve energy independence. Why did two EU countries (Hungary and Slovakia - ed.) fail to do this? This is a question for them. But we ask you not to put this on a sick head and tell us that the problem is in Ukraine - Tikhiy emphasized.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson also noted that the problem is Russia and its aggression against Ukraine and the unwillingness of some European politicians and governments to get rid of their dependence on Russia and Russian energy.

"When it comes to Slovakia, Slovak society, Slovak citizens, organizations, we are deeply grateful to everyone in Slovakia who sincerely supports Ukraine," Tychy added.

Context

Russian gas exports to Europe via Ukraine stopped on the first day of 2025, when the transit contract expired.

Last year, Slovakia unsuccessfully tried to extend the transit agreement and considered solutions including buying gas and taking ownership of it before it reaches Ukraine for transit.

But, according to Reuters, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had ended the chances of a deal at the EU summit in December.

Recently, Slovakia threatened with a veto in the EU over the suspension of gas transit.