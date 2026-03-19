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Meloni told EU leaders she understands Orban's position on Ukraine - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2732 views

The Italian Prime Minister called Orban's actions normal due to elections and oil pipeline problems. Other EU leaders are outraged by Hungary's breach of agreements.

Meloni told EU leaders she understands Orban's position on Ukraine - Politico

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni disagreed with most EU leaders, expressing understanding for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán regarding his position on Ukraine. This was reported by Politico by five diplomats familiar with the confidential discussions, writes UNN.

Details

During a closed meeting at the EU leaders' summit, Meloni told her colleagues that she understood the reasons why Orbán broke his word and blocked a €90 billion loan to Ukraine after approving it in December.

The publication notes that Meloni and Orbán are right-wing politicians, but the Italian leader generally adheres to the EU's mainstream line, while the Hungarian government is considered to be hindering its implementation.

According to five diplomats representing four different European countries, during the meeting, Meloni emphasized that she personally still supports the immediate provision of a loan to Ukraine, but noted that she understands the position of Orbán, who faces elections next month.

One of the five diplomats quoted Meloni as saying that Orbán's position is "normal" because "the situation is changing" and that "if I were in the same situation, I would understand it."

Hungary closed the entry to the Schengen area for three Ukrainians due to “threats” to Orban19.03.26, 15:44 • 2916 views

According to diplomats, Meloni also noted that the Hungarian prime minister had previously taken a constructive stance, and it should be expected that he would abandon the veto if the Druzhba oil pipeline became operational again.

At the same time, the Italian government denied these reports.

"The statement attributed to the prime minister is absolutely unfounded," said a representative of Meloni's office in Rome.

Meanwhile, sources also say that most other EU leaders reacted with outrage on Thursday morning when it became clear that Orbán had no intention of compromising on his positions.

European Council President António Costa criticized the decision as "unacceptable" and an unprecedented breach of a "red line" in Orbán's behavior.

Orban at the EU summit refused to unblock 90 billion euros for Ukraine and denied any connection with the elections - Politico19.03.26, 16:52 • 16863 views

Olga Rozgon

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