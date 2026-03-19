Hungary closed the entry to the Schengen area for three Ukrainians due to “threats” to Orban

The Hungarian government has decided to ban three Ukrainian citizens from entering the country and the Schengen area, who allegedly threatened Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. This was stated by the head of the Hungarian Prime Minister's Office, Gergely Gulyás, as reported by 24.hu, conveyed by UNN.

The government has decided to ban three Ukrainian citizens from entering Hungary and the Schengen area. - Gulyás said.

According to him, these are former intelligence officer and politician Hryhoriy Omelchenko, commander of the 413th separate drone systems battalion "Raid" Yevhen Karas, whom Gulyás called "the leader of the neo-Nazi group C14," and political analyst Borys Tizenhauzen.

He stated that the mentioned Ukrainians threatened Hungary. He claims that Omelchenko threatened the Hungarian prime minister himself and his family, and Tizenhauzen discussed the possibility of sending Ukrainian troops to Hungary.

Regarding Karas, Gulyás stated that it is enough that he "is the leader of a neo-Nazi group."

Recall

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that Ukrainians allegedly threatened his family, including his children and grandchildren.