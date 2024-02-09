ukenru
Actual
Mayor: Explosions were heard in Mykolaiv, they do not pose a threat

Mayor: Explosions were heard in Mykolaiv, they do not pose a threat

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24572 views

The mayor of Mykolaiv said the explosions were heard in the city but did not pose a threat and urged residents to stay in safe places as the air raid alert continues.

Explosions were heard in Mykolaiv, they do not pose a threat, the mayor of the city, Oleksandr Senkevych, said on Telegram on Friday, noting that the air alert continues and that people should stay in safe places, UNN reports.

The explosions that Mykolaiv residents are hearing now do not pose a threat. Our people are working. But, dear friends, we are on alert, so stay in safe places

- Sienkiewicz wrote.

AddendumAddendum

The Ukrainian Air Force reported enemy tactical aviation activity in the southeast and the threat of using air strikes.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
telegramTelegram
mykolaivMykolaiv

