Mayor: Explosions were heard in Mykolaiv, they do not pose a threat

Explosions were heard in Mykolaiv, they do not pose a threat, the mayor of the city, Oleksandr Senkevych, said on Telegram on Friday, noting that the air alert continues and that people should stay in safe places, UNN reports.

The explosions that Mykolaiv residents are hearing now do not pose a threat. Our people are working. But, dear friends, we are on alert, so stay in safe places - Sienkiewicz wrote.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported enemy tactical aviation activity in the southeast and the threat of using air strikes.