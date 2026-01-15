"Lost" real estate worth UAH 144 million in declaration: ex-city council deputy in Kharkiv region served with suspicion notice

A former city council deputy in Kharkiv region has been notified of suspicion of intentionally entering false information into his declaration. According to the investigation, he failed to declare real estate worth almost UAH 144 million. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

According to the investigation, the deputy of the Bohodukhiv City Council of Kharkiv Oblast of the VIII convocation intentionally entered knowingly false information into the declaration. - the report says.

Thus, in January 2024, when submitting the annual declaration for 2022, he did not reflect eight non-residential buildings in the Bohodukhiv district, which he owned as private property.

The total value of the undeclared real estate is almost UAH 144 million.

In July 2024, the deputy's powers were terminated prematurely due to his personal statement of resignation from his deputy powers.

Under the procedural guidance of the Bohodukhiv District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Oblast, he was notified of suspicion of intentionally entering knowingly false information into the declaration by a declarant, if such information differs from reliable information by an amount exceeding 2000 subsistence minimums for able-bodied persons (Part 2 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

