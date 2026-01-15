"Lost" real estate worth UAH 144 million in declaration: ex-city council deputy in Kharkiv region served with suspicion notice

$43.180.08
02:15 PM • 4678 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
01:18 PM • 11395 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 41528 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 53994 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 31100 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 31100 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 49948 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 40635 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 41573 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 35723 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Publications
Exclusives
In Kyiv, drone debris hit a 15-story building due to a Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoJanuary 15, 06:59 AM • 29371 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 19203 views
Kyiv and region still without schedules, due to new Russian attacks, power outages in Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions - Ministry of EnergyJanuary 15, 08:33 AM • 27245 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 36349 views
Rada rejected amendment on cancellation of deferment for students 25+11:42 AM • 16538 views
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhoto04:22 PM • 190 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 19224 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 42127 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 76008 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 67095 views
"Lost" real estate worth UAH 144 million in declaration: ex-city council deputy in Kharkiv region served with suspicion notice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

A former city council deputy in the Kharkiv region has been served with a suspicion notice for failing to declare real estate worth UAH 144 million. He did not declare eight non-residential buildings that he privately owns.

"Lost" real estate worth UAH 144 million in declaration: ex-city council deputy in Kharkiv region served with suspicion notice

A former city council deputy in Kharkiv region has been notified of suspicion of intentionally entering false information into his declaration. According to the investigation, he failed to declare real estate worth almost UAH 144 million. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

According to the investigation, the deputy of the Bohodukhiv City Council of Kharkiv Oblast of the VIII convocation intentionally entered knowingly false information into the declaration.

- the report says.

Thus, in January 2024, when submitting the annual declaration for 2022, he did not reflect eight non-residential buildings in the Bohodukhiv district, which he owned as private property.

The total value of the undeclared real estate is almost UAH 144 million.

In July 2024, the deputy's powers were terminated prematurely due to his personal statement of resignation from his deputy powers.

Under the procedural guidance of the Bohodukhiv District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Oblast, he was notified of suspicion of intentionally entering knowingly false information into the declaration by a declarant, if such information differs from reliable information by an amount exceeding 2000 subsistence minimums for able-bodied persons (Part 2 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Appropriated UAH 10 million: military official served with notice of suspicion14.01.26, 15:54 • 3000 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Real estate
Kharkiv Oblast