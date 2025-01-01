Lisovyi reacts to the death of two scientists in Kyiv: Russia is an absolute evil that brings death and destruction

“My sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims, as well as to all those who suffered from this morning's terror. rf is an absolute evil that brings death and destruction.” This was reported by the Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Oksen Lisovyi, according to UNN.

Details

According to the Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine, the couple devoted their lives to the development of science and many years of work at the Institute of Biology and Medicine of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.

Therefore, such actions of the invaders are a manifestation of absolute evil that requires a decisive response from the international community.

Recall

The terrorists' attack on the capital on the first day of the new year brought an irreparable loss to Ukrainian science. As a result of the shelling, a well-known neuroscientist Ihor Zyma and his wife, Doctor of Biological Sciences Olesya Sokur, were killed.

Russian attack on the capital: Ukrainian neuroscientist Igor Zima and his wife killed