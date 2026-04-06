Lisa Kudrow said she felt secondary among the 'Friends' cast

Actress Lisa Kudrow spoke about her situation during the filming of the series "Friends". She stated that she felt less noticed among her colleagues, who, according to the actress, overshadowed her popularity. This is reported by Daily Mail, transmits UNN.

Details

In the conversation, the actress noted that the attitude towards her differed from other members of the main cast. According to her, the popularity of other actors was significantly higher.

Kudrow said that among her colleagues on the series, who were Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer – she felt less noticed. This even applied to the work of agencies that were supposed to help her with roles.

Nobody cared about me. There were certain departments (of my talent agency) that just called me "the sixth friend" - the actress claimed.

The actress noted that after the success of "Friends", her colleagues were able to get new roles in films, but she did not feel the same opportunities for herself.

I had no vision and no expectations for the career I could have. There was just a thought like, "Wow, how lucky she is to be on this show" - Kudrow emphasized.

However, despite feeling undervalued early in her career, Kudrow has since achieved sustained success outside of "Friends," including in her twice-revived HBO series "The Comeback."

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