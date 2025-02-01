“Let's do something that will be significant.” Trump speaks of his administration's 'very serious' discussions with Russia

US President Donald Trump has said that his administration has already had "very serious" discussions with Russia over its war in Ukraine, and that he will do something "significant" to end the war together with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. This was reported by The Associated Press (AP) with reference to Trump's words, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the President of the United States of America Donald Trump on Friday, January 31, said that his administration had already held "very serious" discussions with Russia regarding its war in Ukraine.

We will talk, and I think we will probably do something that will be significant. (...) We want to end this war. This war would not have started if I had been president - Trump said while speaking to reporters in the Oval Office.

The US President did not specify which representatives of his administration had contacted the Russians, but noted that the parties were "already in talks.

When asked whether he had already spoken directly with Putin, Trump replied cautiously: "I don't want to say that.

Recall

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio saidthat the war in Ukraine has reached a deadlock and should end in negotiations. According to him, this is Donald Trump's position, and both sides will have to make concessions.

