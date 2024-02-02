Left home and stopped contacting: body of 15-year-old girl found in Odesa region

The body of 15-year-old Michelle Piyavchyk, who left home on January 21 and stopped contacting her, was found in Odesa region. According to the Main Department of the National Police in Odesa region, the alleged killer has been identified, UNN reports.

"Today, the girl's body was found in Berezovsky district. The alleged killer has been identified. Urgent investigative measures are being taken against him," the statement said.

According to law enforcement officials, the disappearance of a minor resident of Odesa district was reported to the territorial police unit on January 30 by her grandmother. The woman noted that her granddaughter had left home on January 21 and stopped contacting her.