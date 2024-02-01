Latvian farmers to hold large-scale protests starting February 5

On February 5, Latvian farmers will start protests in the regions to draw attention to painful issues and their solutions in agriculture. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Latvian broadcasting LSM.

Representatives of the industry believe that bureaucratic requirements and indifference of government officials threaten the agricultural sector.

The Peasants' Sejm association told the publication that peaceful protests are planned at the first stage, when farmers will gather in pre-determined places in each region. The exact plan of meeting places will be known in the coming days. Agricultural machinery will be used during the protests, so traffic restrictions are possible.

Regional farmers' protests are planned in Saldus, Talsa, Liepaja, Jelgava, Dobel, Bauska, Valmiera, Gulben, Limbazhi, Daugavpils, Rezekne and Koknes.

Juris Lazdinš, a representative of the Peasants' Seimas, said that representatives of Latvian agriculture were waiting for results from the government after submitting their demands to the Ministry of Agriculture in November, but they did not receive a response.

On Wednesday, January 31, the farmers' demands were handed over to Prime Minister Evika Silina and the Minister of Agriculture.

Among the requirements:

immediate ban on food imports from russia and belarus;

Restoration of the reduced VAT rate of 5% on Latvian fruits, berries and vegetables;

Promoting the competitiveness of the industry; Reducing bureaucracy in the agricultural sector;

Greater access to financing and working capital programs;

Abolition of national-level land encumbrances or other land use restrictions.

The government's letter states that farmers' protests will begin on February 5 in all regions of Latvia. Farmers will expect real solutions from government representatives within five days of submitting their claims, or they will start an indefinite protest in Riga.

