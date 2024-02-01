Latvian farmers to hold large-scale protests starting February 5

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 69945 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117721 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122619 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164599 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165138 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267450 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176825 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166832 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148603 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237574 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100363 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 64050 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 35883 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 32561 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 45924 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267450 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237574 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222909 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248368 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234525 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 117721 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100339 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100774 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117268 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117913 views
Latvian farmers to hold large-scale protests starting February 5

Latvian farmers to hold large-scale protests starting February 5

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26698 views

Latvian farmers will hold large-scale protests starting on February 5 in regions across Latvia to draw attention to painful issues in agriculture and demand that the government address them.

On February 5, Latvian farmers will start protests in the regions to draw attention to painful issues and their solutions in agriculture. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Latvian broadcasting LSM.

Details

Representatives of the industry believe that bureaucratic requirements and indifference of government officials threaten the agricultural sector.

The Peasants' Sejm association told the publication that peaceful protests are planned at the first stage, when farmers will gather in pre-determined places in each region. The exact plan of meeting places will be known in the coming days. Agricultural machinery will be used during the protests, so traffic restrictions are possible.

Regional farmers' protests are planned in Saldus, Talsa, Liepaja, Jelgava, Dobel, Bauska, Valmiera, Gulben, Limbazhi, Daugavpils, Rezekne and Koknes.

The European Commission proposed to extend duty-free trade with Ukraine for a year, but with "protection" for farmers in the EU31.01.24, 12:45 • 28407 views

Juris Lazdinš, a representative of the Peasants' Seimas, said that representatives of Latvian agriculture were waiting for results from the government after submitting their demands to the Ministry of Agriculture in November, but they did not receive a response.

On Wednesday, January 31, the farmers' demands were handed over to Prime Minister Evika Silina and the Minister of Agriculture.

Among the requirements:

  • immediate ban on food imports from russia and belarus;
  • Restoration of the reduced VAT rate of 5% on Latvian fruits, berries and vegetables; 
  • Promoting the competitiveness of the industry; Reducing bureaucracy in the agricultural sector; 
  • Greater access to financing and working capital programs; 
  • Abolition of national-level land encumbrances or other land use restrictions.

The government's letter states that farmers' protests will begin on February 5 in all regions of Latvia. Farmers will expect real solutions from government representatives within five days of submitting their claims, or they will start an indefinite protest in Riga.

Italian farmers protesting against EU agricultural policy demand meeting with PM Maloni31.01.24, 02:30 • 29826 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
latviaLatvia

