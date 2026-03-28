Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia urged the EU to help strengthen air defense

The Ministers of Defense of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia have issued a joint statement in response to recent drone incidents in Baltic airspace, specifically calling on the European Union to help strengthen air defense. This is stated in the ministers' statement, published on the website of the Latvian Ministry of Defense, as reported by UNN.

Details

We, Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania, are taking decisive steps to prioritize the development of air defense. However, recent incidents caused by Russia's war in Ukraine demonstrate the need for continued strengthening of multi-layered air defense. - the statement reads.

It is noted that this week several foreign drones crossed NATO airspace over the Baltic countries. Fortunately, no civilians were injured, and infrastructure damage was minimal.

We highly appreciate the professionalism of our allies within the framework of the NATO Baltic Air Policing mission, who help ensure the protection of the Baltic airspace. While the investigation is ongoing to clarify the key details and circumstances of the incidents, we remain steadfast in our support for Ukraine's defense operations against Russia and Ukraine's legitimate right to self-defense. - the statement notes.

It is also added that the incidents of recent days demonstrate the need to continue improving readiness and investing in defense capabilities. The Baltic countries are already investing at least 5% of their gross domestic product in defense, prioritizing air defense capabilities, drone and counter-drone systems, and the development of acoustic sensors.

While the NATO "Eastern Watch" mission has clearly demonstrated its importance, the Alliance's efforts to strengthen air defense, including counter-drone measures, need to be accelerated. Allies urgently need to enhance the capabilities required to effectively detect and intercept drones. The current presence of NATO aircraft and air defense systems in the Baltic countries should be maintained and strengthened to counter all types of air threats, including drone traffic violations. These incidents demonstrate the importance of the Baltic countries' appeal for funding European projects to protect common interests. We emphasize the need for a significant increase and long-term targeted funding for defense by the European Union, in particular to strengthen its eastern border through initiatives such as "Eastern Flank Surveillance" and the "European Drone and Counter-Drone Development Project." - the defense ministers emphasized.

Separately, Estonian Interior Minister Igor Taro refuted statements by Russian "media" that Ukraine was allowed to use their airspace for strikes.

The drones flew in Russian airspace and from there entered Estonia, as well as Latvia. The drone that fell in Lithuania probably came from Belarusian airspace. Estonia, together with its allies in the European Union and NATO, supports Ukraine, which is defending itself against Russian aggression, but we are not a party to this war. This means that we do not provide our airspace for attacks by Ukrainian drones. This is a response to all conspiracy theorists and those who draw red lines on maps - as if Ukrainian drones flew this way or that. These drones flew in Russian airspace, and Russian electronic warfare units diverted them from their initial route by suppressing the GPS signal. - said Taro.

Recall

On March 25, in Latvia and Estonia, drone crashes were recorded, launched from the Russian side. One apparatus exploded in Krāslava region, another hit a power plant pipe.