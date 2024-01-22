ukenru
Landslides in China: at least 47 people killed

Landslides in China: at least 47 people killed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24461 views

More than 40 people have been killed in landslides in southwestern China, forcing the evacuation of 500 people from two villages. Rescuers have launched a search for missing persons.

In China, 47 people have been killed in a landslide that hit two villages in a mountainous area in the country's southwest. The landslide occurred during heavy snow early on Monday morning near Liangshui village in Zhenxiong county, Yunnan province, Chinese broadcaster CCTV reported, UNN reported.

Details

47 people in 18 households were buried by the landslide, and 500 people were evacuated. According to the Xinhua news agency, it is not known how many villages were affected.

To rescue the missing, 200 rescuers with trucks and other equipment were deployed. A video on social media shows rescuers in orange clothing digging through collapsed walls.

Image

In the Congo, heavy rains caused flooding and landslides: about 40 people died28.12.23, 04:53 • 36555 views

