Kyiv expects results of talks with EU on joint customs control at the border this year - Shmyhal

Ukraine expects the results of negotiations with the EU on joint customs and border control this year, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said during a government meeting, UNN reports.

Details

"We continue negotiations on joint customs and border control on the border with the EU. We expect the first results this year," Shmyhal said.

The Prime Minister said that the European Commission is currently evaluating our potential agreement with Poland. Once the technical issues are agreed upon, we will be able to use this proven model for our other EU neighbors.

This year, according to Shmyhal, will also improve the eChecha system. For more than 2 years, almost 1.6 million trucks and buses have crossed the corona using this system.

Further modernization of checkpoints is also planned. Shmyhal reminded that last year the Strategy for the Development of Border Infrastructure with the EU and Moldova until 2030 was approved. It provides for the reconstruction of 28 checkpoints and the construction of at least six new ones.

