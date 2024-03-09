$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 15080 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 46794 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 38330 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 201456 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 183169 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 174160 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 219922 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248969 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154787 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371554 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Kostin and Deputy and Assistant Secretary of State discussed deepening cooperation in the fight against corruption and organized crime

Kyiv • UNN

 35817 views

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin discussed strengthening anti-corruption initiatives, the fight against drug trafficking and organized crime, and cooperation in war crimes investigations during his working visit to Washington.

Kostin and Deputy and Assistant Secretary of State discussed deepening cooperation in the fight against corruption and organized crime

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin, while on a working visit to Washington, held a series of meetings to discuss strengthening anti-corruption initiatives in Ukraine and the fight against drug trafficking and other types of organized crime, as well as cooperation in the investigation of war crimes. This is reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, Andriy Kostin, while on a working visit to Washington, D.C., met with U.S. Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights Uzra Zea and U.S. Ambassador-at-Large Beth Van Skaak, as well as Assistant Secretary of State, Director of the U.S. Department of State Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Todd Robinson.

We discussed the strengthening of anti-corruption initiatives in Ukraine and the fight against drug trafficking and other types of organized crime, as well as cooperation in the investigation of war crimes. Our common goal is the inevitability of fair punishment for criminals, regardless of their wealth or position,

- Kostin said.

It is noted that Kostin discussed with Uzra Zeya and Beth Van Skaak new areas of cooperation within the Advisory Group on the Most Serious International Crimes (ACA) to implement international best practices in the investigation process and ensure the aggressor's accountability for crimes committed.

During his meeting with Todd Robinson, Kostin also noted that the Bureau is a reliable long-term partner in the fight against organized crime and the implementation of comprehensive reforms of the law enforcement and prosecution systems.

Holding Russia accountable for its international crimes and fighting corruption remain our top priorities. I am sincerely grateful to the Bureau for its support and assistance in implementing new technological solutions and best practices, which are crucial for our successful work,

- the Prosecutor General added.

Recall

Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin discussed with his American counterparts cooperation in investigating war crimes, strengthening the fight against corruption, and blocking the supply of Western technology used to produce weapons to Russia.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
