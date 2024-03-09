Kostin and Deputy and Assistant Secretary of State discussed deepening cooperation in the fight against corruption and organized crime

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin, while on a working visit to Washington, held a series of meetings to discuss strengthening anti-corruption initiatives in Ukraine and the fight against drug trafficking and other types of organized crime, as well as cooperation in the investigation of war crimes. This is reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, Andriy Kostin, while on a working visit to Washington, D.C., met with U.S. Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights Uzra Zea and U.S. Ambassador-at-Large Beth Van Skaak, as well as Assistant Secretary of State, Director of the U.S. Department of State Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Todd Robinson.

We discussed the strengthening of anti-corruption initiatives in Ukraine and the fight against drug trafficking and other types of organized crime, as well as cooperation in the investigation of war crimes. Our common goal is the inevitability of fair punishment for criminals, regardless of their wealth or position, - Kostin said.

It is noted that Kostin discussed with Uzra Zeya and Beth Van Skaak new areas of cooperation within the Advisory Group on the Most Serious International Crimes (ACA) to implement international best practices in the investigation process and ensure the aggressor's accountability for crimes committed.

During his meeting with Todd Robinson, Kostin also noted that the Bureau is a reliable long-term partner in the fight against organized crime and the implementation of comprehensive reforms of the law enforcement and prosecution systems.

Holding Russia accountable for its international crimes and fighting corruption remain our top priorities. I am sincerely grateful to the Bureau for its support and assistance in implementing new technological solutions and best practices, which are crucial for our successful work, - the Prosecutor General added.

Recall

Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin discussed with his American counterparts cooperation in investigating war crimes, strengthening the fight against corruption, and blocking the supply of Western technology used to produce weapons to Russia.