Kherson restores coat of arms on memorial to Heroes of Ukraine: new trident made of scrap metal from destroyed Russian equipment

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 93775 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109693 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152426 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156241 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252311 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174574 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165767 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148397 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226932 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

March 1, 04:42 PM • 40744 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 75233 views
March 1, 05:07 PM • 43399 views
March 1, 05:22 PM • 36070 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 68691 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252310 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226932 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 212895 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 238596 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 225306 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 93763 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 68691 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 75233 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 113321 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 114201 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23642 views

The coat of arms with a new trident made from scrap metal from destroyed Russian equipment was restored at the memorial to the Heroes of Ukraine in Kherson.

During the occupation, the enemy destroyed the Kherson memorial to the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred and soldiers killed in the ATO/JFO zone by knocking down the trident with an armored vehicle, but today a new coat of arms has been installed in the city, made from burned Russian equipment. This is stated in Telegram by the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, reports UNN.

Details

A special trident was made for the city of Kherson to replace the symbol that was destroyed during the Russian occupation of the right bank of the Kherson region.  

In April 2022, when Kherson was occupied by the Russian army, the enemy destroyed the memorial to the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred and the soldiers who died in the ATO/JFO area. The coat of arms that was there was torn off with an armored vehicle. Russia tried to erase everything Ukrainian. It failed. 

- writes the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

After the Ukrainian Defense Forces liberated this part of the region from the Russian occupiers, Ukrainian symbols began to be restored in the city.

It is stated that the new trident was made from the iron left over from Russian equipment.

The idea was realized by sculptor and volunteer Serhiy Vukulov. The trident was installed on the Day of the State Emblem of Ukraine.

Recall

Today is the Day of the State Emblem in Ukraine. It was on February 19, 1992, that the Verkhovna Rada adopted a resolution approving the Small State Emblem of Ukraine in the form of a golden trident on a blue background.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarCulture

