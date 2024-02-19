Kherson restores coat of arms on memorial to Heroes of Ukraine: new trident made of scrap metal from destroyed Russian equipment

During the occupation, the enemy destroyed the Kherson memorial to the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred and soldiers killed in the ATO/JFO zone by knocking down the trident with an armored vehicle, but today a new coat of arms has been installed in the city, made from burned Russian equipment. This is stated in Telegram by the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, reports UNN.

Details

A special trident was made for the city of Kherson to replace the symbol that was destroyed during the Russian occupation of the right bank of the Kherson region.

In April 2022, when Kherson was occupied by the Russian army, the enemy destroyed the memorial to the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred and the soldiers who died in the ATO/JFO area. The coat of arms that was there was torn off with an armored vehicle. Russia tried to erase everything Ukrainian. It failed. - writes the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

After the Ukrainian Defense Forces liberated this part of the region from the Russian occupiers, Ukrainian symbols began to be restored in the city.

It is stated that the new trident was made from the iron left over from Russian equipment.

The idea was realized by sculptor and volunteer Serhiy Vukulov. The trident was installed on the Day of the State Emblem of Ukraine.

Recall

Today is the Day of the State Emblem in Ukraine. It was on February 19, 1992, that the Verkhovna Rada adopted a resolution approving the Small State Emblem of Ukraine in the form of a golden trident on a blue background.

Ukrainian film "20 Days in Mariupol" wins BAFTA Award for Best Documentary