Kharkiv shelled again: hospital and educational institution damaged

The enemy shelled Kharkiv once again. Fortunately, there were no casualties. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.

Details

On the night of September 15, Kharkiv came under new shelling by the occupiers. At about 00:13, an enemy rocket hit the territory of a hospital in the Kyiv district. As a result, the windows of the clinic were damaged.

Also on September 14, at 23:20, a fire broke out in the building of an educational institution as a result of shelling with two guided aerial munitions, and grass in the same area caught fire.

Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries. Emergency services managed to eliminate the consequences of the shelling.

