A fire was recorded in Kharkiv due to an attack by the occupiers

In Kharkiv, due to an enemy strike, non-residential buildings caught fire. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

Today, the occupants launched rocket attacks on Kharkiv. The enemy attacks hit the Kyiv district of the city. At the moment, there is no information on casualties.

According to preliminary data, the strikes were carried out by at least two cluster bombs. As a result of the shelling, non-residential buildings caught fire.

