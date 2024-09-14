A fire was recorded in Kharkiv due to an attack by the occupiers
Kyiv • UNN
The occupants struck at the Kyiv district of Kharkiv. Non-residential buildings were set on fire, and at least two cluster bombs were used.
In Kharkiv, due to an enemy strike, non-residential buildings caught fire. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.
Details
Today, the occupants launched rocket attacks on Kharkiv. The enemy attacks hit the Kyiv district of the city. At the moment, there is no information on casualties.
According to preliminary data, the strikes were carried out by at least two cluster bombs. As a result of the shelling, non-residential buildings caught fire.