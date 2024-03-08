Journalist beaten in Kyiv's Pechersk district: police open criminal proceedings

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers opened a criminal investigation into the beating of a journalist in Pechersk. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv police communication department.

Details

According to preliminary data, media representatives received information that an illegal call center was allegedly operating in one of the office premises.

The journalists arrived at the specified address, where a conflict arose during communication with the persons in the office. As a result, one of the media representatives was injured

Law enforcement officers registered the incident in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Art. 345-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - threats or violence against a journalist - the statement said.

Context

Earlier, on March 8, the media reported that several unidentified persons, who were probably employees of a fraudulent call center, attacked journalists of the StopCor publication in the capital's Almaz business center.

Recall

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have updated guidelines for journalists on working at military facilities and in combat areas under martial law.