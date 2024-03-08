Journalist beaten in Kyiv's Pechersk district: police open criminal proceedings

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 14900 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 45975 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 37920 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 200559 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 182539 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 173931 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 219793 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248931 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154756 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371540 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
33%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 162906 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 57477 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 76019 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 38473 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 30567 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 10207 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 45975 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 200559 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 163818 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 182539 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 9334 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 18982 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 19668 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 31218 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 39086 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Journalist beaten in Kyiv's Pechersk district: police open criminal proceedings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25502 views

In Kyiv, a journalist was beaten during an investigation of an alleged illegal call center, resulting in the opening of criminal proceedings for threatening or assaulting a journalist.

Journalist beaten in Kyiv's Pechersk district: police open criminal proceedings

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers opened a criminal investigation into the beating of a journalist in Pechersk. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv police communication department.

Details

According to preliminary data, media representatives received information that an illegal call center was allegedly operating in one of the office premises.

The journalists arrived at the specified address, where a conflict arose during communication with the persons in the office. As a result, one of the media representatives was injured

Law enforcement officers registered the incident in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Art. 345-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - threats or violence against a journalist

- the statement said.

Interfered with the work of journalists of the Rada TV channel and beat the cameraman: the security guard of the enterprise in Kryvyi Rih was served with a notice of suspicion13.02.24, 19:20 • 22441 view

Context

Earlier, on March 8, the media reported that several unidentified persons, who were probably employees of a fraudulent call center, attacked journalists of the StopCor publication in the capital's Almaz business center.

Recall

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have updated guidelines for journalists on working at military facilities and in combat areas under martial law.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Crimes and emergencies
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Pechersk district
Kryvyi Rih
Kyiv
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90