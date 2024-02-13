ukenru
Interfered with the work of journalists of the Rada TV channel and beat the cameraman: the security guard of the enterprise in Kryvyi Rih was served with a notice of suspicion

Interfered with the work of journalists of the Rada TV channel and beat the cameraman: the security guard of the enterprise in Kryvyi Rih was served with a notice of suspicion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22417 views

The security guard was served a notice of suspicion for obstructing journalists and beating a cameraman when he did not allow them to enter the territory of the enterprise in Kryvyi Rih.

The security guard of the enterprise in Kryvyi Rih, who obstructed the work of the journalists of the TV channel "Rada" and beat the operator, was informed of the suspicion, reports UNN with reference to the Office of the General Prosecutor.

"...a local resident was detained and notified of suspicion of intentionally inflicting beatings on a journalist in connection with his legitimate professional activity (Part 2 of Article 345-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.

Details

According to the investigation, the suspect, a security guard at the enterprise, obstructed the fulfillment of an editorial assignment by journalists of the Rada TV channel.

In order to prevent them from entering the company's premises, he struck the cameraman's arm and his video camera several times.

The man was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine.

Currently, a measure of restraint in the form of nightly house arrest has been imposed on the man.

According to IMI, in the first month of 2024, 23 cases of violations of freedom of speech were recorded in Ukraine , of which 17 cases were the responsibility of the Ukrainian side. 

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

