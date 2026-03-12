Italian military base attacked in Iraq

ansa.it

The Italian military base in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan, was hit by an airstrike, but there were no casualties, the country's Ministry of Defense and Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported, writes UNN.

Details

The Italian Ministry of Defense reported a strike "on our base in Erbil." "There are no casualties or injuries among the Italian personnel. All of them are safe," initially stated the country's Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto, quoted by the Italian Ministry of Defense on X.

However, as Reuters writes, despite the Ministry of Defense initially reporting a missile strike on the Italian base in Erbil, ministry sources later stated that "it was a drone that destroyed military equipment, possibly by accident." Ministry sources added that "the drone may not have been intentionally launched at the Italian base, but hit it by chance after losing altitude."

The base commander, Colonel Stefano Pizzotti, told Sky TG24 that servicemen were warned of an air threat and took cover in bunkers several hours before the strike. He said it was unknown where the strike came from, adding that the air raid alert had ended, but specialists were still checking and securing the area.

According to the ministry, about 300 Italian servicemen are stationed at the Erbil base, training Kurdish security forces. However, Pizzotti noted that troop numbers had recently been reduced due to the danger associated with the US-Israeli war against Iran.

I strongly condemn the attack on the Italian base in Erbil. I have just spoken with the Italian Ambassador to Iraq. Fortunately, all our soldiers are safe and sound in the bunker. I express my solidarity and gratitude to them for their daily service to the homeland. - commented Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on X.

