It is necessary to stop the strikes and then look for a solution at the negotiations: Zelenskyy on talks with Russia

During a conversation with the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defense of Luxembourg, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed the need for a complete ceasefire. It is necessary to stop the strikes and then look for solutions at the negotiations, Ukraine is ready for any format of conversation with Russia. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, reports UNN.

I spoke today with the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defense of Luxembourg. First of all, about our cooperation in Europe and about support. I want to thank you for your support of Ukraine. Of course, we talked about diplomacy, about the need for a complete ceasefire, unconditional and for a sufficient period - at least 30 days. It is necessary to stop the strikes, stop the killings, and then look for solutions at the negotiations. We are ready for any format of conversation. Russia must stop the strikes and the war - said Zelenskyy.

Let us remind

Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha stated that Ukraine is ready for peace talks in any format, but only when it becomes clear that Russia is ready for a difficult path to peace, and not just for a truce on May 9.