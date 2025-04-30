It is necessary to stop the strikes and then look for a solution at the negotiations: Zelenskyy on talks with Russia

$41.560.18
47.280.11
ukenru
It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers
03:17 PM • 32953 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

01:34 PM • 82045 views

Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 113822 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 142411 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 233895 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 111998 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 243998 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 171840 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 118791 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 149080 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+15°
0m/s
41%
752 mm
Popular news

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 137076 views

Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

April 30, 12:27 PM • 27949 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 34643 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

01:19 PM • 101581 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

03:42 PM • 54091 views
Publications

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

03:42 PM • 54100 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

01:19 PM • 101592 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 137087 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

April 30, 08:43 AM • 233895 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 180132 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Denis Shmyhal

Petr Pavel

Petr Fiala

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

01:52 PM • 25984 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 34657 views

Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

April 30, 12:27 PM • 27952 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 81960 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 130509 views
Actual

ChatGPT

Instagram

Shahed-136

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

M1 Abrams

It is necessary to stop the strikes and then look for a solution at the negotiations: Zelenskyy on talks with Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2814 views

President Zelenskyy emphasized the need for a complete ceasefire to start negotiations with Russia. Ukraine is ready for any format of conversation.

It is necessary to stop the strikes and then look for a solution at the negotiations: Zelenskyy on talks with Russia

During a conversation with the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defense of Luxembourg, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed the need for a complete ceasefire. It is necessary to stop the strikes and then look for solutions at the negotiations, Ukraine is ready for any format of conversation with Russia. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, reports UNN.

I spoke today with the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defense of Luxembourg. First of all, about our cooperation in Europe and about support. I want to thank you for your support of Ukraine. Of course, we talked about diplomacy, about the need for a complete ceasefire, unconditional and for a sufficient period - at least 30 days. It is necessary to stop the strikes, stop the killings, and then look for solutions at the negotiations. We are ready for any format of conversation. Russia must stop the strikes and the war 

- said Zelenskyy.

Let us remind

Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha stated that Ukraine is ready for peace talks in any format, but only when it becomes clear that Russia is ready for a difficult path to peace, and not just for a truce on May 9.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Luxembourg
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$61.05
Bitcoin
$94,082.50
S&P 500
$5,513.39
Tesla
$278.63
Газ TTF
$32.32
Золото
$3,312.40
Ethereum
$1,782.49