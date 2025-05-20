$41.580.08
There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family
There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

It is important that the United States remains a participant in the process of bringing peace closer, it is America that they fear in Russia - Zelenskyy.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 266 views

Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of U.S. participation in the peace process, as it is America that Russia fears. Ukraine is also working with the U.S. on sanctions so that Putin does not lie about ending the war.

It is important that the United States remains a participant in the process of bringing peace closer, it is America that they fear in Russia - Zelenskyy.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that it is important for the United States to continue to participate in the process of bringing peace closer, because it is America that Russia is afraid of, and it is American influence that can save many lives if it influences Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for the sake of ending the war. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, reports UNN.

Details

We are discussing with our partners the details and ideas of yesterday's conversation with US President Trump. It is important that America continues to participate in the process of bringing peace closer. It is America that Russia is afraid of, and it is American influence that can save many lives if it influences Putin to end the war. We are talking to our partners about the next meetings with the Russians – direct negotiations, to which Ukraine is absolutely ready, and in any format that will give results.

- said Zelenskyy.

The President also noted that Ukraine continues to work with the United States at various levels on sanctions.

We are convinced that this is exactly what is needed so that Putin does not lie about the end of the war. Time will tell if we are right.

- added Zelenskyy.

Let us remind you

The US Secretary of State stated that the main problem of the war in Ukraine is that Russia wants to get what it has no right to. He also stressed the importance of negotiations.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWarPoliticsNews of the World
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
