It is important that the United States remains a participant in the process of bringing peace closer, it is America that they fear in Russia - Zelenskyy.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that it is important for the United States to continue to participate in the process of bringing peace closer, because it is America that Russia is afraid of, and it is American influence that can save many lives if it influences Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for the sake of ending the war. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, reports UNN.

Details

We are discussing with our partners the details and ideas of yesterday's conversation with US President Trump. It is important that America continues to participate in the process of bringing peace closer. It is America that Russia is afraid of, and it is American influence that can save many lives if it influences Putin to end the war. We are talking to our partners about the next meetings with the Russians – direct negotiations, to which Ukraine is absolutely ready, and in any format that will give results. - said Zelenskyy.

The President also noted that Ukraine continues to work with the United States at various levels on sanctions.

We are convinced that this is exactly what is needed so that Putin does not lie about the end of the war. Time will tell if we are right. - added Zelenskyy.

Let us remind you

The US Secretary of State stated that the main problem of the war in Ukraine is that Russia wants to get what it has no right to. He also stressed the importance of negotiations.