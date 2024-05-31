It Coalition has already raised 58 million euros to help Ukraine, Spain will soon join the initiative-Defense Ministry

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 79414 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140562 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145605 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240300 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172100 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163809 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148030 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220088 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112958 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206584 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111059 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 39662 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 58299 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106922 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 58827 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 240291 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220085 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206582 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232639 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219756 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 12652 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 19791 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106922 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111059 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158619 views
Actual
It Coalition has already raised 58 million euros to help Ukraine, Spain will soon join the initiative-Defense Ministry

It Coalition has already raised 58 million euros to help Ukraine, Spain will soon join the initiative-Defense Ministry

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24161 views

The IT coalition, led by Estonia and Luxembourg, raised 58 million euros to help Ukraine, and Spain soon joined the initiative.

The IT coalition led by Estonia and Luxembourg has raised 58 million euros. In addition, Spain announced its accession to the IT coalition in the near future. About it UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. 

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said that a meeting of the coalition's IT leadership group, led by Estonia and Luxembourg, was held in Tallinn this week. It  summed up the results of the first deliveries of equipment to Ukraine from the IT coalition and announced new contributions.

Luxembourg, Iceland,  Estonia and Belgium,   confirmed new contributions to the initiative in the amount of 22 million euros. 

The work of the IT coalition is rapidly progressing, and step by step we are moving towards meeting the needs of Ukraine. In early May, the first laptops, monitors and other communication devices arrived in Ukraine. Estonia makes an additional contribution of 2 million euros.  this contribution will be used to develop the "amulet" system, which provides a process for registering those liable for military service. Together with our partners, we have already managed to cover the most urgent needs, but there are still many priority positions

- said Estonian Deputy Defense Minister Tuuli Duneton.

According to Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Kateryna Chernogorenko, cooperation within the framework of the I coalition brings the use of information technologies in combat operations to a new level. 

For Reference 

The IT coalition is a special group of states within the framework of the Contact Group on defense of Ukraine ("Ramstein format"), which focuses on providing support to Ukraine  in the field of IT, communications and cybersecurity. Currently, the coalition consists of 12 countries: Estonia and Luxembourg as the leading countries, Belgium, Great Britain, Denmark, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Japan and Ukraine.

In Ukraine, robotic equipment was tested to save people from the battlefield29.05.24, 16:51 • 17776 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsTechnologies
ramstein-air-baseRamstein Air Base
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
latviaLatvia
denmarkDenmark
liuksemburhLuxembourg
lithuaniaLithuania
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
italyItaly
spainSpain
netherlandsNetherlands
japanJapan
tallinnTallinn
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising