It Coalition has already raised 58 million euros to help Ukraine, Spain will soon join the initiative-Defense Ministry

The IT coalition led by Estonia and Luxembourg has raised 58 million euros. In addition, Spain announced its accession to the IT coalition in the near future. About it UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said that a meeting of the coalition's IT leadership group, led by Estonia and Luxembourg, was held in Tallinn this week. It summed up the results of the first deliveries of equipment to Ukraine from the IT coalition and announced new contributions.

Luxembourg, Iceland, Estonia and Belgium, confirmed new contributions to the initiative in the amount of 22 million euros.

The work of the IT coalition is rapidly progressing, and step by step we are moving towards meeting the needs of Ukraine. In early May, the first laptops, monitors and other communication devices arrived in Ukraine. Estonia makes an additional contribution of 2 million euros. this contribution will be used to develop the "amulet" system, which provides a process for registering those liable for military service. Together with our partners, we have already managed to cover the most urgent needs, but there are still many priority positions - said Estonian Deputy Defense Minister Tuuli Duneton.

According to Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Kateryna Chernogorenko, cooperation within the framework of the I coalition brings the use of information technologies in combat operations to a new level.

For Reference

The IT coalition is a special group of states within the framework of the Contact Group on defense of Ukraine ("Ramstein format"), which focuses on providing support to Ukraine in the field of IT, communications and cybersecurity. Currently, the coalition consists of 12 countries: Estonia and Luxembourg as the leading countries, Belgium, Great Britain, Denmark, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Japan and Ukraine.

