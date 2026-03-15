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Israel denied preparing for talks with Lebanon and a shortage of interceptor missiles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 844 views

Gideon Sa'ar denied rumors of an interceptor shortage and direct talks with Lebanon. Israel continues to act jointly with the US against Iranian threats.

Israel denied preparing for talks with Lebanon and a shortage of interceptor missiles

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar denied media reports about possible direct talks between Israel and Lebanon, as well as claims of a critical shortage of Israeli interceptor missiles. Reuters reports this, writes UNN.

Details

Earlier, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz wrote that the parties could hold direct talks in the coming days. At the same time, Semafor reported that Israel allegedly informed the US about a shortage of ballistic interceptor missiles. Both reports were based on anonymous sources.

Commenting on these publications, Sa'ar stated: "The answer to both questions is no."

According to the minister, Israel and the United States are acting in concert in the war against Iran, which has been going on for 16 days, and intend to continue operations until the stated goals are achieved.

We want to eliminate existential threats from Iran in the long term. We don't want to start a new war every year

- he told reporters.

Sa'ar spoke in a Bedouin town in northern Israel near an Israeli air force base where residential buildings were damaged last week during an Iranian missile attack.

Israel informed the US about a critical shortage of interceptor missiles - media15.03.26, 03:31 • 12278 views

Stepan Haftko

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