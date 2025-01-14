Is Sergiy Tarasov on the international wanted list? Kirovohrad agribaron suspected of misappropriating state land has no plans to return to Ukraine

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 126895 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 115715 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 123753 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 125073 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 156007 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108001 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 153074 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104143 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113737 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117081 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 106447 views
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 32575 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 114679 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 112592 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 31315 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 126937 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 156047 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 153103 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 182189 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 171638 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 112597 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 114685 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 137731 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 129840 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147457 views
Actual
Is Sergiy Tarasov on the international wanted list? Kirovohrad agribaron suspected of misappropriating state land has no plans to return to Ukraine

Is Sergiy Tarasov on the international wanted list? Kirovohrad agribaron suspected of misappropriating state land has no plans to return to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28115 views

The case of misappropriation of state land by employees of the I&U Group agricultural holding will soon go to court. The owner of the company, Serhiy Tarasov, who is wanted by the SBU, is abroad and has hired American lobbyists.

The investigation into the misappropriation of state land by officials of the StateGeoCadastre and employees of the I&U Group agricultural holding of the richest man in Kirovohrad region, Serhiy Tarasov, has been completed and the case will soon go to court. This was stated by the lawyers of Tarasov and other suspects at a press conference, UNN reports.

Now the materials of the criminal proceedings №42023000000000249, which covers the period of 2015-2021, are open for review, after which the trial will begin. But without the millionaire farmer, as Sergiy Tarasov is still abroad.

A year ago, the SBU put Tarasov on the wanted list due to his hiding from the investigation authorities. However, the suspect has no plans to return, and his lawyers are confident that he will be arrested in Ukraine. At the same time, they claim that Sergey Tarasov went to Europe for treatment and cannot return because "doctors do not let him go". At the same time, the lawyers themselves claim that the agribaron is planning a trip to the United States, where he has recently hired lobbyists and PR specialists to whitewash Tarasov's reputation. At the same time, the lawyer admits that this could harm Ukraine.

"The fact that Tarasov is now going to America will be negative, I'm not a politician, but I think  it will have a negative component, because Tarasov is going to talk about pressure on businessmen," said lawyer Oleksandr Gardetsky.

The lawyers admit that there was a seizure of state land involving employees of Sergiy Tarasov's agricultural holding, but the owner himself allegedly did not know about it.

At the same time, according to the investigation, Tarasov involved employees of the land department of the I&U Group of companies subordinated to him in the fraud, whose role was to search for persons who were subsequently used to fictitiously register land plots in the Kirovohrad region, or to search for passport data of such persons on whose behalf powers of attorney were issued without their knowledge and participation. In particular, the plots were allegedly registered for ATO participants.

Earlier, it became known that Serhiy Tarasov and other suspects in the case of seizure of state land  are defended by lawyers from the orbit of the banned OPFL party, including the ex-lawyer of fugitive President Viktor Yanukovych.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Crimes and emergencies
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising