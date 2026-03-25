Iran's Foreign Minister stated that no negotiations are being held with the United States

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that there are currently no negotiations between Tehran and Washington, adding that the exchange of messages through various intermediaries "does not mean negotiations," UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

According to him, Iran's top leadership is currently considering the peace proposals put forward, but Tehran has no intention of negotiating with the United States.

Araghchi said that the United States failed to achieve its key goals in the war against Iran, including a quick military victory and regime change.

He also criticized the US's regional role, saying that it failed to protect its allies in the Middle East despite having military bases. He called on Iran's neighbors to distance themselves from Washington.

White House: Talks with Iran not deadlocked, despite initial Tehran resistance to US plan