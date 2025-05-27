$41.570.06
Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive
01:16 PM • 13992 views

Exclusive
11:19 AM • 21444 views

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 42857 views

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 100679 views

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 183827 views

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 166013 views

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 171731 views

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 161869 views

May 26, 08:18 AM • 113378 views

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 99798 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

03:12 PM • 314 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

02:30 PM • 1340 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 146846 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 536901 views
Friedrich Merz

Lisovyi Oksen Vasyliovych

Hakan Fidan

Mikhail Fedorov

Olaf Scholz

Kyiv

Chernihiv Oblast

Pokrovsk

Hungary

White House

The New York Times

Signal

TikTok

Telegram

The Guardian

Influence groups are gathering around Biletsky: he may be brought to higher military and political positions – Focus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1690 views

The influence of Andriy Biletsky, the commander of the Third Army Corps, is growing against the background of public expectations for the emergence of new leaders.

Influence groups are gathering around Biletsky: he may be brought to higher military and political positions – Focus

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy maintains the highest level of trust, while there is a public demand for new leaders in the person of military and volunteers - they are increasing their influence. This is stated in the material of the "Focus" publication, which analyzed the political situation in May 2025.

According to KIIS, 74% trust the president, 22% do not trust him. Anton Hrushetskyi, Deputy Director of KIIS, believes that such results are largely due to the "rally around the flag" effect. As "Focus" writes, Zelenskyy's further electoral positions will depend on the duration of the war, the conditions of peace and the solution of internal problems, for which the presidential team is responsible.

Against the background of public expectations of new leaders, the influence of Andriy Biletskyi, the commander of the Third Army Corps, is growing. The latest sociological studies for November 2024 gave him 6% of the votes, the same amount as Serhiy Prytula and Yulia Tymoshenko.

In favor of Biletskyi is the image of a modern, effective commander and public appearances. He speaks not only about the problems in the army and the need for reforms, but even allows himself to criticize the Ministry of Defense, voices his own vision of the development of the military-industrial complex, the law enforcement block, relations with partners, and even education.

According to "Focus", this ensured the commander of the Third Corps the favor of influence groups. Among them are anti-corruption activists, volunteers, and journalists related to the US Democratic Party. The publication calls Biletskyi's frequent appearance in the media of media mogul Tomas Fiala no coincidence.

"According to one version, the "minimum" task for these groups is to bring Biletskyi to leading positions in the command of the Armed Forces and/or the Ministry of Defense. After that, it will be possible to aim for higher positions, up to the head of state," the material says. 

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
Democratic Party (United States)
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
