President Volodymyr Zelenskyy maintains the highest level of trust, while there is a public demand for new leaders in the person of military and volunteers - they are increasing their influence. This is stated in the material of the "Focus" publication, which analyzed the political situation in May 2025.

According to KIIS, 74% trust the president, 22% do not trust him. Anton Hrushetskyi, Deputy Director of KIIS, believes that such results are largely due to the "rally around the flag" effect. As "Focus" writes, Zelenskyy's further electoral positions will depend on the duration of the war, the conditions of peace and the solution of internal problems, for which the presidential team is responsible.

Against the background of public expectations of new leaders, the influence of Andriy Biletskyi, the commander of the Third Army Corps, is growing. The latest sociological studies for November 2024 gave him 6% of the votes, the same amount as Serhiy Prytula and Yulia Tymoshenko.

In favor of Biletskyi is the image of a modern, effective commander and public appearances. He speaks not only about the problems in the army and the need for reforms, but even allows himself to criticize the Ministry of Defense, voices his own vision of the development of the military-industrial complex, the law enforcement block, relations with partners, and even education.

According to "Focus", this ensured the commander of the Third Corps the favor of influence groups. Among them are anti-corruption activists, volunteers, and journalists related to the US Democratic Party. The publication calls Biletskyi's frequent appearance in the media of media mogul Tomas Fiala no coincidence.

"According to one version, the "minimum" task for these groups is to bring Biletskyi to leading positions in the command of the Armed Forces and/or the Ministry of Defense. After that, it will be possible to aim for higher positions, up to the head of state," the material says.