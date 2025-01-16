Industrial visa-free travel, roaming at home and more: Shmyhal held a meeting on cooperation with the EU in 2025

A meeting was held on sectoral cooperation with the EU in 2025. It was about industrial visa-free travel, integration into the European energy market, and the development of TEN-T transport corridors. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.

"We continue to consistently bring Ukraine closer to the European Union in all areas. We held a meeting on sectoral cooperation with the EU in 2025," Shmyhal said.

According to him, they heard reports from government officials on the priorities and tasks facing the ministries. In particular, the key is the work to extend the "trade" and "transport" visa-free regimes. We are working with the European Commission to make these agreements permanent.

"We are working on the conclusion of an 'industrial' visa-free regime and ensuring Ukraine's accession to the EU's Roaming at Home policy. We are moving confidently. We have agreed on the development and submission of the necessary draft decisions to the Government. We coordinated the necessary measures to ensure Ukraine's integration into the EU energy market. We also discussed the implementation of a set of necessary measures for the development of TEN-T transport corridors in 2025," the Prime Minister summarized.

Each ministry has clear tasks, responsible persons and deadlines, Shmyhal summarized.

