India's national security adviser to visit Russia to discuss peace efforts on Ukraine - media

India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will visit Russia from September 10 to 11 to attend the BRICS meeting and discuss peace efforts regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war. This was reported by India Today, citing sources, UNN reports.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is reported to visit Moscow on September 10-11 to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and discuss peace efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine war.

Doval will also participate in the BRICS meeting.

On the sidelines of the BRICS meeting, Doval will hold bilateral meetings with his Russian and Chinese counterparts with the possibility of continuing the discussions of the July summit in Moscow.

Addendum

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ukraine in August as part of the first visit by an Indian prime minister in Ukraine's modern history.

Then Modi saidthat Ukraine and Russia would have to sit down together and find a way out of the "crisis." He also said that India was ready to proactively contribute to all efforts to achieve peace.

Modi's visit to Ukraine followed his visit to Russia in July, where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the same day that a deadly Russian missile strike hit a children's hospital. The U.S. State Department said the visit raised concerns about India's ties to Russia.

Moscow has been a major arms supplier to India since the Soviet era. In recent years, Washington has been trying to interest New Delhi to counter China's influence.