Indian billionaire plans to build world's most powerful AI data center - Bloomberg

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 90122 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 100633 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108573 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111407 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 132103 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103840 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135717 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103794 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113447 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117003 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120038 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 65909 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114771 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 37229 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 34780 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 90122 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 132103 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135717 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167412 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157137 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 28821 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 34780 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114771 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120038 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140417 views
Indian billionaire plans to build world's most powerful AI data center - Bloomberg

Indian billionaire plans to build world's most powerful AI data center - Bloomberg

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31743 views

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Group is planning to set up a 3 gigabyte data center in Jamnagar. The project worth up to $30 billion could become the world's largest data center for AI.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Group is building what could become the world's largest data center by capacity in India, the latest in a series of global investments aimed at capitalizing on the growing demand for AI, Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

Details

The 67-year-old billionaire is buying powerful artificial intelligence semiconductors from Nvidia Corp. and setting up a data center in Jamnagar that is expected to have a total capacity of three gigabytes, according to people familiar with the situation. This will be much larger than any of the data centers currently in operation.

Ambani joins a growing cohort of tech companies, including Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. that are investing billions of dollars in data centers to deliver AI capabilities to customers around the world. This week, OpenAI, SoftBank Group Corp. and Oracle Corp. pledged to invest between $100 billion and $500 billion in AI infrastructure in the United States through a new organization called the Stargate Project.

Trump announces $500 billion Stargate project to develop AI in the US22.01.25, 04:41 • 112028 views

A Reliance spokesperson declined to comment, pointing to a recent speech by the CEO of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. Akash Ambani, son of Mukesh. The executive said that the conglomerate is building a data center that should be completed within two years. "We want to complete it Jamnagar-style in record time - as we have always done in Jamnagar - in 24 months," he said.

The Ambani project, if implemented as planned, stands out for its sheer size. According to data provided by market intelligence company DC Byte, the largest data centers currently in operation have a capacity of less than 1 gigawatt, so the plans are several times larger than what is available on the market.

Data center capacity is often measured in megawatts of electricity that can be supplied to servers, cooling systems, and other equipment. The larger this number is, the greater the volume of computing operations that can be supported. And AI models are known to require a lot of computing power.

It is unclear how Ambani will pay for the project, which could cost between $20 billion and $30 billion, based on spending in the region for such facilities. Reliance Industries Ltd., the group's main listed company, has the equivalent of about $26 billion on its balance sheet.

The Jamnagar facility will significantly increase India's data center capacity, which is currently estimated at less than 1 gigawatt. Tripling this capacity will give the densely populated country the potential to significantly accelerate the development of artificial intelligence.

The city is becoming increasingly important to the conglomerate's plans, which include a shift to renewable energy sources. Reliance said it is building a giant green energy complex covering an area of more than 2000 hectares, with plants for the production of photovoltaic panels, fuel cell systems, green hydrogen, energy storage and wind turbines.

Reliance is looking to power the new data center with as much renewable energy as possible, the people said. It will be adjacent to ongoing Reliance Group projects that will generate solar, wind and green hydrogen energy, according to one of the people.

However, it is noted that it is virtually impossible to provide a continuous and reliable flow of solar and wind energy without more permanent resources such as nuclear reactors, fossil fuel power plants, or extremely large battery systems to support it. 

Addendum

The world's largest data centers in terms of capacity are currently located in the United States and are owned by tech giants. According to DC Byte, Microsoft's facility in Boydton, Virginia, is the largest with a capacity of nearly 600 megawatts, with another 112 megawatts under construction. It is followed by Google and Meta Platforms Inc.

Nvidia CEO: AI chips are developing faster than Moore's Law08.01.25, 10:19 • 23783 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the WorldTechnologies
openaiOpenAI
indiaIndia
united-statesUnited States
microsoftMicrosoft

