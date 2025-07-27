In the USA, a plane crashed into the sea - one person died, two more are missing

A search and rescue operation is underway off the coast of California, USA, after a plane crashed into the sea, killing at least one person and leaving two others missing. This was reported by The Sun, writes UNN.

Details

Local authorities confirmed that a private plane crashed into the water near Pacific Grove on Saturday around 10:40 PM. A multi-agency search operation is ongoing.

According to the flight tracking website Flight Radar, the twin-engine Beech 95-B55 aircraft was en route to Monterey Regional Airport from San Carlos Airport, from which it departed around 10:07 PM.

It is believed that problems on board arose shortly after takeoff, and data from the Aviation Safety Network website, which collects information on aviation incidents, indicates that the plane "crashed into the sea during a night approach to Monterey Airport."

According to the Coast Guard, there were three people on board.

According to media reports from the scene, the body of one person has been found, and divers continue to search the area.

It is currently unknown what caused the crash, but the National Transportation Safety Board is analyzing the debris that has already begun to wash ashore after the plane crash, the publication writes.

