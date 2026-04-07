In Sumy region, a tractor exploded on an explosive device dropped from an enemy drone - two wounded

In Sumy region, two men were blown up by an explosive device on Monday. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, the men were driving a tractor along a familiar route and ran over an explosive device.

Preliminary, it was an explosive dropped by the enemy from a drone. The men, aged 53 and 48, sustained shrapnel wounds and were hospitalized. Doctors are providing the necessary assistance. - Hryhorov noted.

He added that the enemy uses mining, including remote mining – with the help of drones, and urged citizens not to approach suspicious objects and to explain this to children.

Recall

In March, a 61-year-old man died in the Kharkiv region as a result of an explosion on an unknown explosive device. The tragedy occurred in the village of Mali Prokhody in the Derhachiv community.

This year, Ukraine plans to demine almost 10,000 more hectares