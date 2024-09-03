In Sumy region, a repair team was attacked by a drone; in Chernihiv region, a UAV struck a power facility: there are victims

In the Sumy region, the Russian army attacked a repair crew with a drone , and the driver was wounded. In Chernihiv region, Russians attacked an energy facility, three power engineers were injured. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ministry of Energy, a repair crew came under enemy attack by a drone in Sumy region, resulting in the driver being injured and taken to the hospital.

In Chernihiv region, three workers were cut and injured during a UAV attack on a power facility. All the victims were taken to hospital.

In addition, a fire broke out at a substation in Dnipropetrovs'k region as a result of a UAV attack. This caused a power outage for household and industrial consumers. The fire has been extinguished.

The fighting also resulted in equipment shutting down at several substations, cutting off power to households and local industry. Power supply has been restored to all consumers.

An overhead line was also disconnected in Donetsk region as a result of shelling. Consumers did not lose power.



