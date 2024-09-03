In Sumy region, a repair team was attacked by a drone; in Chernihiv region, a UAV struck a power facility: there are victims

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
In Sumy region, a repair team was attacked by a drone; in Chernihiv region, a UAV struck a power facility: there are victims

Kyiv  •  UNN

 18526 views

In Sumy region, a drone attacked a repair crew, injuring the driver. In Chernihiv region, a UAV attacked a power facility, injuring three power engineers. There were also attacks on facilities in Dnipropetrovska and Donetska oblasts.

In the Sumy region, the Russian army attacked a repair crew with a drone , and the driver was wounded. In Chernihiv region, Russians attacked an energy facility, three power engineers were injured. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ministry of Energy, a repair crew came under enemy attack by a drone in Sumy region, resulting in the driver being injured and taken to the hospital. 

In Chernihiv region, three workers were cut and injured during a UAV attack on a power facility. All the victims were taken to hospital.

In addition, a fire broke out at a substation in Dnipropetrovs'k region as a result of a UAV attack. This caused a power outage for household and industrial consumers. The fire has been extinguished.

The fighting also resulted in equipment shutting down at several substations, cutting off power to households and local industry. Power supply has been restored to all consumers.

An overhead line was also disconnected in Donetsk region as a result of shelling. Consumers did not lose power.

Outage schedules for today have been tightened - Ukrenergo03.09.24, 09:54 • 19540 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

