Outage schedules for today have been tightened - Ukrenergo
Kyiv • UNN
NPC Ukrenergo has announced changes to the schedule of power outages starting from September 3. New time intervals and the number of outage queues have been set for different periods of the day.
Details
"Today, on September 3, the time of application and the scope of restrictive measures have been changed. Blackouts will be applied according to the following schedule: 6:00 - 12:00 - two rounds of outages, 12:00 - 16:00 - one round of outages, 16:00 - 24:00 - two rounds of outages," NPC Ukrenergo reported on Telegram.
Addendum
Previously, it was assumed that there would be two outage queues from 6:00 to 9:00, one outage queue from 9:00 to 16:00, and two outage queues from 16:00 to 24:00.