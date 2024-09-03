Outage schedules for today have been tightened - Ukrenergo

NPC Ukrenergo has announced changes to the schedule of power outages on September 3 - there will be more outages from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., UNN reports.

Details

"Today, on September 3, the time of application and the scope of restrictive measures have been changed. Blackouts will be applied according to the following schedule: 6:00 - 12:00 - two rounds of outages, 12:00 - 16:00 - one round of outages, 16:00 - 24:00 - two rounds of outages," NPC Ukrenergo reported on Telegram.

Addendum

Previously, it was assumed that there would be two outage queues from 6:00 to 9:00, one outage queue from 9:00 to 16:00, and two outage queues from 16:00 to 24:00.